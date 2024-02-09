IN PHOTOS: Montreal Canadiens attend charity event organized by Nick Suzuki's wife Caitlin

Montreal Canadiens players and management stepped out in style last night for the inaugural Dream Big Casino Night, a charity event organized by Nick Suzuki's wife, Caitlin. Despite the team's challenging season, spirits were high as they walked the red carpet at the Cabaret of the Montreal Casino.

"Tonight is a great opportunity to contribute to a good cause," said forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard, in an interview at the event. "We're going to have a great evening with teammates, team partners, and our fans."

With over 300 attendees, including representatives from Loto-Quebec and Air Canada, the event aimed to raise $150,000 for the Canadiens Foundation. The brainchild of Nick Suzuki and Caitlin, the event offered a departure from traditional fundraisers, focusing instead on sophistication and entertainment.

"We needed to try something different," explained Suzuki. "It's nice for the guys and their wives to dress up and come play cards at the casino."

For many players, the event provided a welcome break from the rigors of the season and an opportunity to support a shared cause.

"It's our first edition. We've set the goal at $150,000," announced Genevieve Paquette, director of the Canadiens Foundation. "We've seen NHL teams host this type of event... For a first, we're trying a smaller format and we'll take notes for future editions."

As the evening unfolded, guests were encouraged to contribute additional funds by participating in games facilitated by Canadiens players-turned-dealers. Despite the team's on-ice challenges, their commitment to making a difference off the ice shone brightly at Dream Big Casino Night.

Montreal Canadiens navigating trade deadline waters in rebuilding efforts

With the NHL trade deadline looming, the Montreal Canadiens are poised for further moves after dealing center Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets. General Manager Kent Hughes has indicated a willingness to entertain offers for pending UFA winger Tanner Pearson and has faced trade rumors surrounding goaltender Jake Allen.

The Montreal Canadiens now boast two first-round picks in this year's draft and two for next season, providing ample trade assets for Hughes to utilize. Speculation abounds regarding potential targets, with some suggesting the pursuit of Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, known for his offensive prowess despite recent struggles.

However, others, like TVA Sports' Maxime Lapierre, advocate for acquiring established veterans like Brad Marchand or Patrice Bergeron to bolster the team's leadership and championship pedigree. As the trade deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the Montreal Canadiens as they navigate their rebuilding process and seek to reshape their roster for the future.