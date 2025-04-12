In Photos: Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and other Avs teammates watch Gabriel Landeskog’s first pro game in 3 years

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and several Colorado Avalanche teammates showed up Friday night to cheer on captain Gabriel Landeskog as he took to the ice for his first pro game in almost three years.

Landeskog hit the ice with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in their matchup against the Henderson Silver Knights. He hasn’t played since leading the Avalanche to the 2022 Stanley Cup victory. He was injured during the 2020 playoff “bubble” when he was accidentally cut above the knee by Makar's skate.

Landeskog underwent cartilage transplant surgery on his knee in May 2023 and has remained on long-term injured reserve since then.

Spotted in the crowd to show their support at the Eagles’ Blue Arena in Colorado were MacKinnon, Makar and other Avalanche players Josh Manson, Ross Colton, Andrew Cogliano and Chris MacFarland.

The conditioning stint allowed Landeskog to ease back into game action after the long layoff. He could potentially return to the Avalanche lineup for the start of the NHL playoffs.

Colorado has locked up the third place in the Central Division and has two games left to play in the regular season.

Avalanche HC Jared Bednar on Gabriel Landeskog

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar expressed excitement about captain Gabriel Landeskog’s return. Speaking on Friday, Bednar said via RecorderOnline.com:

“I’m excited for him and his family. Obviously, it’s been a long, hard road and to finally get back on the ice in a game situation, I’m just thrilled for him.”

He added they will take it slow with the veteran forward. With the playoffs around the corner, Bednar noted it is the toughest time to get back in the lineup:

"We’ll just see how he does tonight, and we’ll just keep reevaluating from there, just like we would do with any other injury. But the length of time that this has gone on, it’s significant… But still one day at a time.”

Bednar further said that no decision has been made yet on Landeskog's status after Friday's game. But he pointed out that the team will continue to monitor him and adjust the lineup accordingly. Landeskog has averaged close to a point per game over six previous playoff runs with the Avalanche.

