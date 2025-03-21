In Photos: New Jersey stars’ better halves rock Devils x Hazel Boutique’s limited-edition sports apparel collection

The New Jersey Devils announced a limited-edition clothing collection with Hazel Boutique, a women-owned brand in New Jersey. On Friday, the team shared the news on Instagram and wrote:

"Devils girls just wanna have fun. Limited edition Devils x @hazel_boutique collection dropping Monday at the Devils Den Team Store."

The post included photos of Jesper Bratt’s partner Nicole, Stefan Noesen’s partner Alyson, Curtis Lazar’s partner Reanne and Erik Haula’s wife Kristen wearing the new outfits. The collection combines sportswear with stylish designs and a "Hazel" logo on the front side.

This launch comes before the Devils’ Women’s Empowerment Night on March 24, 2025, when they play the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 PM. This will be the team’s final 'Hockey Is For Everyone' game this season.

Artist Doreen Mulryan created special custom jerseys for the Devils' players, featuring pink and purple accents and a 1990s sports design style. Players will wear them to the game. The jerseys will be auctioned from March 24 to March 31, with proceeds supporting The Apostles’ House.

Fans can buy the Devils x Hazel Boutique collection at the Devils Den Team Store starting March 24.

New Jersey Devils lost 5-3 to the Calgary Flames

The New Jersey Devils lost 5-3 to the Calgary Flames at Prudential Center on Thursday. The Devils led 3-1 but allowed four goals in the third period. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe talked about the defensive mistakes in protecting their goalie.

"The goalie has to make a save," Keefe said, via NHL.com. "That's part of the job, but we got to do a better job of protecting him, [Markstrom] is still trying to find his game. I haven't seen progress (since his return from injury)."

Nico Hischier scored first at 17:09 of the first period with a wraparound goal that slipped between Dustin Wolf’s pads. Erik Haula made it 2-0 at 5:25 of the second period.

Calgary cut the lead to 2-1 when Matt Coronato scored a power-play goal at 11:58. Paul Cotter made it 3-1 for the Devils at 19:32.

The Flames dominated the third period, scoring four goals. Connor Zary scored at 6:50 with a snapshot from the high slot. Daniil Miromanov tied the game 3-3 at 15:40 with a shot from the right face-off circle. Jonathan Huberdeau gave Calgary a 4-3 lead at 16:40 with an unassisted goal. Nazem Kadri sealed the win with an empty-netter at 19:48.

New Jersey Devils are placed third in the Metropolitan Division and they are sitting eight points below the second-placed Carolina Hurricanes.

