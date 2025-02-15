In Photos: Newlyweds Jakob Chychrun and Olivia's pre and after-wedding party in private ceremony with family and friends

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun and his partner Olivia got married in a private ceremony with family and friends. On Friday, Olivia reshared pre- and post-wedding celebration photos on her Instagram stories.

Ad

The first photo showed a food spread with an olive tower, cheese, crackers, bread, figs, and appetizers. The text on the image said,

“Let the festivities begin.”

In another photo, Olivia wore a white halter-neck dress with pearl details and held a glass of wine. Jakob wore a burgundy suit, and they smiled at each other. The text on the image read,

“Soon to be Mrs & Mr.”

Another picture showed them standing together, smiling at the camera, with Olivia leaning slightly toward Jakob. Jakob was later seen shirtless, standing on a counter with his arms raised while guests cheered and danced.

Ad

Trending

The celebrations continued with Olivia enjoying the party, surrounded by her friends. Another image showed Jakob and Olivia dancing, with Jakob’s shirt open. They looked happy, and the text read,

“Mrs & Mr.”

One photo showed Jakob carrying Olivia in a pool at night.

Another story showed the olive tower surrounded by candles, bread, and cheese. The text read,

“We might be a little obsessed with olive towers.”

Ad

Olivia posed with three friends against a gold backdrop. The text said,

“Happy love day & happy wedding day to these two.”

One image captured Jakob Chychrun standing on the counter, celebrating with guests. Another showed a broad view of the food table with cheese, crackers, fruits, and dips. The text read,

“Lovely spread.”

The last photo showed Olivia sitting on a bed with two friends, all dressed in white.

Ad

via Instagram/@livsmethod

via Instagram/@livsmethod

Jakob Chychrun proposed to Olivia in June last year in an outdoor setting. In December, Olivia had her bachelorette party with friends. She wore a white dress, while her friends dressed in black. The party took place at a stylish venue decorated with golden chandeliers and wooden artifacts.

Ad

Jakob Chychrun's wife Olivia questions quality of 'organic' food products from China

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun's wife, Olivia, is a nutritional therapy practitioner. In January, she raised concerns on Instagram about organic certification for Chinese imports. She questioned Whole Foods’ Organic 365 brand, noting that Quality Assurance International cannot audit Chinese farms.

“Good morning to everybody except Whole Foods, who has been selling Organic 365, this brand. Check the back, everything I have from them, product of China, and then quality, okay this thing, Quality Assurance International, which is the company that certifies organic, isn't even allowed to work in China and audit Chinese farms...." Olivia said.

Olivia shared screenshots from Wikipedia and Amazon, highlighting the issue. She expressed confusion over how these products are labeled "organic."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles