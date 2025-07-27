  • home icon
  In Photos: Nick Suzuki and wife Caitlin Fitzgerald share glimpses of their wedding celebration with friends and family

In Photos: Nick Suzuki and wife Caitlin Fitzgerald share glimpses of their wedding celebration with friends and family

By ARJUN B
Modified Jul 27, 2025 04:31 GMT
Nick Suzuki and wife Caitlin Fitzgerald share glimpses of their wedding - Credit: Caitlin Fitzgerald Instagram story @caitlinnsuzuki
Nick Suzuki and wife Caitlin Fitzgerald share glimpses of their wedding - Credit: Caitlin Fitzgerald Instagram story @caitlinnsuzuki

Montreal Canadiens’ captain Nick Suzuki and his long-time girlfriend, Caitlin Fitzgerald, have officially tied the knot. The couple shared glimpses of their special day with fans and followers.

Suzuki and his now-wife, Caitlin, shared moments from their wedding in an Instagram post.

“just the two of us, forever,” Caitlin captioned the post.
The pictures featured the couple's photoshoot near the beach. One photo shows Suzuki gently kissing Caitlin on the forehead behind sunset.

Caitlin also posted more behind-the-scenes glimpses from their big day on her Instagram story, including joyful snapshots with friends.

Nick Suzuki&#039;s wife Caitlin Fitzgerald&#039;s Instagram story - Credit: @caitlinnsuzuki
Nick Suzuki's wife Caitlin Fitzgerald's Instagram story - Credit: @caitlinnsuzuki

She also posted videos of the couple’s first dance, surrounded by loved ones.

Nick Suzuki&#039;s wife Caitlin Fitzgerald&#039;s Instagram story - Credit: @caitlinnsuzuki
Nick Suzuki's wife Caitlin Fitzgerald's Instagram story - Credit: @caitlinnsuzuki

The couple has been together since 2017 and they got engaged on April 25, 2024.

Suzuki's teammates Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield were also in attendance, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Caitlin Fitzgerald on relationship with husband Nick Suzuki

In an exclusive interview with the Habs' official website earlier this year, Caitlin Fitzgerald opened up about her relationship with Nick Suzuki.

The couple, both hailing from London, Ontario, first connected through mutual friends around 2016-2017. Their initial interactions took place on social media platforms.

Speaking of Suzuki, Fitzgerald said:

"He's super compassionate. He's super easy to get along with.There are a lot of things about him all in one realm. I think his demeanor in general is something that is one of his greatest qualities.
"Anything you throw at him, any stressful situation, any bad situation, he always knows how to handle everything,and he does it calmly."
Fitzgerald also discussed the special bond between Suzuki and his teammate, best friend, and fellow Ontarian, Cole Caufield. She observed that their contrasting personalities – Suzuki's calm and chill nature and Caufield's energetic and fun-loving spirit – complement each other perfectly.

“Their opposite personalities mix really, really well together and when they're together, it's like they're in their own world." She added.

The insight provided by Caitlin Fitzgerald offers a glimpse into the Montreal Canadiens' star.

