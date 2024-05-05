In a heartwarming display of family time and sports fandom, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane and his daughter Kensington attended a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm at Rogers Place on Saturday. Kane chronicled the wonderful night on Instagram through a series of Daddy-Daughter date night photos.

In the caption, Kane praised the NBA Canada for an amazing event like this held in Edmonton. He also offered thanks to both teams, LA Sparks as well as Seattle Storm, who gave an unforgettable and spectacular game.

Kane humorously noted in his caption that the glasses featured in the photos belonged to Kensington, not him, adding a playful touch to the evening's festivities.

The pictures taken by Evander Kane illustrated beautiful moments of father-daughter bonding in which they were lost in the WNBA environment. Kensington was seen posing for photographs and can be seen with LA Sparks guard Kia Nurse in one picture.

Kensington, attired in her trendy glasses, only extended the appeal of that night and the memories that both Kane and his daughter will be carrying to their lifetimes.

More about Evander Kane's girlfriend and personal life

Evander Kane's girlfriend is Mara Teigen, a 29-year-old model, YouTuber and social media star with 779k followers on Instagram. The couple has been together since 2014 and shares two children: Iverson, who turned one on May 25, 2023, and Hendrix Frank Kane, born in June 2023

Kane also has a 3-year-old daughter named Kensington from a previous relationship with his ex-wife Anna Kane. Kane has been through many hard times throughout his professional life off the ice. But he is currently enjoying a good life with his team doing great in the NHL.

Evander Kane and Oilers head into the second round

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in a five-game long playoff series. Leon Draisaitl's two goals, one being a power-play goal, powered the Edmonton Oilers to an eventual 4-3 win in Game 5 on May 1.

Evander Kane and Zach Hyman were the drivers of Edmonton's offense and Stuart Skinner was impressive in goal. The Oilers have eliminated the Kings in the first round for the third time.

McDavid and Draisaitl's phenomenal contributions highlighted the powerful presence of the Oilers in the league. The Oilers will be playing the Vancouver Canucks in the next round after their first-round success.