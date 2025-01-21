In Photos: Oilers' Evander Kane links up with 'Iron' Mike Tyson and more A-list celebs at Donald Trump’s inauguration ball

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was in attendance at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration day ball in Washington D.C on Monday. He joined top A-listers including Wayne Gretzky, Mike Tyson, Jon Jones and current Miss USA Alma Cooper on the night.

On Jan. 20, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended three official inaugural balls to celebrate his second term. The first two, the Liberty and Freedom Balls, were held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Evander Kane posted a series of pictures on his Instagram stories from his trip to D.C. There he met UFC star Jon Jones and Miss USA 2024 Alma Cooper. He also took a picture with combat sports legend 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

“Off to the ball”, Kane wrote in one of his stories.

via Instagram/@evanderkane

Jon Jones wore a sharp black tuxedo paired with a stylish scarf, while Miss USA dazzled in a classic black gown with her sash. Evander Kane opted for a sleek maroon tuxedo jacket. He wore a custom camel textured overcoat atop a midnight navy suit prior to the ball.

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet were also present at the gala. Both the Gretzkys wore black tuxedos on the night and Kane took an opportunity to click a photo with them at the ball.

via Instagram/@evanderkane

Evander Kane's fiance Mara Teigen expresses 'relief' after Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration

On Monday, Evander Kane's fiancee Mara Teigen posted an image of an American flag being carried by ocean waves at sunrise on her Instagram stories. She added a text overlay that read:

“Feeling a sense of relief this morning.”

via Instagram/@marateigen

Earlier on Sunday, Mara Teigen did a Q&A session with her followers where she disclosed that she had shifted her political allegiance, now identifying as a Republican. Responding to a question about her support for political parties, she said:

“I was a Democrat before. But after these past few years, and becoming a mom, I am soooooo much a Republican now.”

She also added the hashtag #makeamericagreatagain to her answer.

In the same Q&A session, Teigen touched on the topic of her wedding plans and explained that she is prioritizing her family for now. With her fourth child on the way, she wants to wait until she feels ready to start planning the event.

“I’m in no rush at all and I want it to be as natural and stress-free as possible,” she said.

To handle negativity, Teigen said she avoids toxic people and situations, focusing on protecting her peace and supporting her family.

Teigen and Kane currently co-parent their two sons, Iverson and Hendrix, along with Kensington, Kane’s daughter from a previous marriage. The couple is expecting their first daughter together, due in mid-April. Teigen shared that her pregnancy has been challenging, with the high risks involved meaning she will require a planned C-section.

