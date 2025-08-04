  • home icon
In Photos: Oilers' Kasperi Kapanen ties the knot with longtime partner Matleena Laakso in Helsinki

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 04, 2025 15:13 GMT
Kasperi Kapanen ties the knot with longtime partner Matleena Laakso in Helsinki
Kasperi Kapanen ties the knot with longtime partner Matleena Laakso in Helsinki [via IG/@mmatleenalaakso]

Edmonton Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen and his longtime partner Matleena Laakso were married this past weekend in Helsinki. On Sunday, Matleena shared the news on her Instagram.

She posted a romantic photo from their wedding day where the couple embraced in front of a stone courtyard fountain. The NHLer wore a light beige pinstriped suit paired with a white shirt and black shoes, while Matleena was in an elegant gown with sheer sleeves and a flowing train. She carried a round bouquet of white roses.

“1.8.2025 <3”, read the caption.
Matleena also shared a few stories from the special day on her Instagram. The first click showed a black-and-white close-up of her and Kasperi Kapanen under her veil, with the caption:

“Still in the wedding bubble.”

Another story saw her sitting in silk pajamas getting ready. She tagged her beauty team in the caption. The third was a black-and-white photo from the reception. Kasperi was seen giving a toast, while Matleena stood next to him in a short white halter dress. Guests around them clapped.

She also posted a story featuring the couple dancing closely at the reception with a live band performing in the background. Matleena wore a white mini dress and heels, while Kasperi was dressed in a light-colored suit.

Another story showed an elegant table setting featuring white floral centerpieces, gold utensils and a table number card labeled “8.” The next click featured a floral welcome sign at the venue entrance, reading “Tervetuloa Matleena & Kasperi,” with white flower arrangements placed below.

Kasperi Kapanen and Matleena Laakso got engaged on Christmas Eve

Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen proposed to his partner Matleena Laakso on Christmas Eve last year. The couple announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post, sharing a series of holiday photos in front of their Christmas tree including a close-up of Matleena displaying her engagement ring.

The first click saw the couple posing in front of a mirror, with Matleena holding up her phone to take the selfie and her engagement ring visible on her left hand. In the second photo, they sat on a couch beside a decorated Christmas tree. Matleena wore a brown satin dress and rested her head on Kapanen’s shoulder.

“24.12.24 🤍,” the post was captioned.

The third image captured them smiling at each other in an embrace, with Matleena again showing off her ring as her hand rested on Kapanen’s shoulder.

Matleena also posted a TikTok video offering a clearer look at the ring. The pair have been publicly together since late 2022 and share a cat named Yoshi. Kapanen is originally from Kuopio, Finland, and his fiancee is also Finnish.

