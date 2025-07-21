  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Quinn Hughes
  • In Photos: Quinn Hughes, brothers Jack and Luke enjoy offseason together in rare family outing

In Photos: Quinn Hughes, brothers Jack and Luke enjoy offseason together in rare family outing

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:43 GMT
Quinn Hughes spends offseason with brothers (via Instagram/@ lhughes_06)
Quinn Hughes spends offseason with brothers (via Instagram/@ lhughes_06)

Quinn Hughes, captain and defenseman of the Vancouver Canucks, is surrounded by trade rumors. Despite the questions about his future in Vancouver, he spent part of his offseason with his brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes. On Thursday, Luke posted a few photos on Instagram showing the three spending time together.

Ad

In one photo, all three posed during sunset. In the next snap, Luke is riding a jet ski, and the last one has all of them boating during their break from hockey.

"As of late," Luke captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Quinn is signed with the Canucks through the 2026–27 season. He finished the 2024–25 regular season with 76 points in 68 games. This was an improvement from his 2023-24 season performance, in which he scored 17 goals and 92 points in 82 games. He also played a minute more in comparison to his ice time in the same season.

The Hughes family has a strong hockey background. Jack and Luke play for the New Jersey Devils. Their mother played for the U.S. national team, and their father worked with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ad

Tyler Myers says Quinn Hughes trade talk is overblown

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers shared his views on the trade speculation involving Quinn Hughes. On last Tuesday's episode of the Cam and Strick Podcast, he said the rumors are being blown out of proportion.

“Oh, Huggy doesn’t like all that speculation and stuff,” Myers said.
“He loves his brothers, loves his family like everybody else, but he’s not going around the room saying he wants to play with his brothers. I know it’s a big, big story around the hockey world, but everyone makes up a lot more than this.”
Ad

This discussion came up because of comments from Canucks president Jim Rutherford. He spoke about Quinn’s future during the end-of-season press conference.

“He said before, he wants to play with his brothers,” Rutherford said in April.

Rutherford further said the team wants to keep him but knows family may influence his decision.

“This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes. We will do everything we can to keep him here, but at the end of the day, it’ll be his decision,” Rutherford added.
Ad
youtube-cover

This led to more questions about Quinn Hughes’ long-term future in Vancouver. Myers said the players don’t enjoy dealing with this kind of attention.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications