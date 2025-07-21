In Photos: Quinn Hughes, brothers Jack and Luke enjoy offseason together in rare family outing

Quinn Hughes, captain and defenseman of the Vancouver Canucks, is surrounded by trade rumors. Despite the questions about his future in Vancouver, he spent part of his offseason with his brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes. On Thursday, Luke posted a few photos on Instagram showing the three spending time together.In one photo, all three posed during sunset. In the next snap, Luke is riding a jet ski, and the last one has all of them boating during their break from hockey.&quot;As of late,&quot; Luke captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostQuinn is signed with the Canucks through the 2026–27 season. He finished the 2024–25 regular season with 76 points in 68 games. This was an improvement from his 2023-24 season performance, in which he scored 17 goals and 92 points in 82 games. He also played a minute more in comparison to his ice time in the same season.The Hughes family has a strong hockey background. Jack and Luke play for the New Jersey Devils. Their mother played for the U.S. national team, and their father worked with the Toronto Maple Leafs.Tyler Myers says Quinn Hughes trade talk is overblownVancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers shared his views on the trade speculation involving Quinn Hughes. On last Tuesday's episode of the Cam and Strick Podcast, he said the rumors are being blown out of proportion.“Oh, Huggy doesn’t like all that speculation and stuff,” Myers said.“He loves his brothers, loves his family like everybody else, but he’s not going around the room saying he wants to play with his brothers. I know it’s a big, big story around the hockey world, but everyone makes up a lot more than this.”This discussion came up because of comments from Canucks president Jim Rutherford. He spoke about Quinn’s future during the end-of-season press conference.“He said before, he wants to play with his brothers,” Rutherford said in April.Rutherford further said the team wants to keep him but knows family may influence his decision.“This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes. We will do everything we can to keep him here, but at the end of the day, it’ll be his decision,” Rutherford added.This led to more questions about Quinn Hughes’ long-term future in Vancouver. Myers said the players don’t enjoy dealing with this kind of attention.