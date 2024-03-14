IN PHOTOS: Shea Theodore and wife Mariana announce pregnancy, expecting baby in September

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore and his wife Mariana Theodore have shared joyous news with fans on Instagram.

Mariana posted images of the couple, accompanied by their pets, revealing her adorable baby bump. The caption reads:

"In our wildest dreams 🤍 baby Theo coming September 2024."

Their journey began in Nov. 2015 when they started dating, evolving into a romantic engagement on Jan. 15, 2022. The culmination of their love story took place on Aug. 11, 2023, as they exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony.

Mariana pursued her education at West Island College before achieving distinction at UBC Okanagan in Kelowna, British Columbia, graduating on Jun. 10, 2017. Alongside her academic endeavors, she dedicated her time to working as an usher at the Calgary Stampede.

The announcement of their forthcoming addition marks the next chapter in their journey as a family.

Shea Theodore was once diagnosed with testicular cancer

On Apr. 29, 2019, Shea Theodore, slated to make his full international debut with Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, faced a setback.

A failed drug test revealed elevated hCG hormone levels, prompting concern. Subsequent diagnosis confirmed testicular cancer, leading Theodore to return to the United States for treatment.

The positive test, triggered by the hCG hormone, typically associated with pregnancy, served as an early indicator of the condition. Theodore underwent successful surgery, aided by the early detection facilitated by the failed drug test.

Following treatment, he has made a full recovery but remains under close medical observation to prevent recurrence.

Shea Theodore shines for Vegas Golden Knights

On Tuesday against the Kraken, he contributed significantly with an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in the team's 5-4 overtime victory. Theodore's playmaking ability was evident, assisting on a goal by William Karlsson, igniting the Golden Knights' comeback in the third period.

Consistently displaying strength from the blue line, Theodore has tallied four assists in his last six games, totaling 30 points for the season. With 71 shots on net and 49 blocked shots, he remains a key defensive presence.

Maintaining a plus-3 rating through 30 contests highlights his reliability on both ends of the ice. Positioned in a top-four role, Theodore, with his consistent performances, bodes well for the Golden Knights as they navigate through the season.