In Photos: Sidney Crosby & Connor McDavid join Canadian women's hockey stars Marie Philip Poulin & Sarah Nurse for star-studded round of golf

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Aug 29, 2025 15:03 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid golf with Canadian stars Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse (Source: Imagn)

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid spent a day on the golf course this week with Canadian women’s stars Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse.

The NHLPA shared a photo on X and the picture brought together some of the most familiar names in Canadian hockey. The X post was captioned:

“Canadian hockey royalty. Just Sidney Crosby & Connor McDavid golfing alongside Sarah Nurse & Marie Philip Poulin with Dom Cozzolino & Tyler McGregor.”
Crosby has played 20 seasons with Pittsburgh Penguins since being drafted first overall in 2005. In the 2024–25 season, he scored 33 goals and 58 assists for 91 points. This was his 20th season, in which he scored a point per game, passing Wayne Gretzky. He recently led Canada and won gold in the 4 Nations Faceoff.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid scored the golden goal in that tournament under Crosby. He has carried heavy expectations since his draft in 2015. In 2024-25, he scored 26 goals and added 74 assists, finishing with 100 points. He once again led the Oilers but is still searching for his first Stanley Cup.

During 2025 playoffs, he put up 33 points in 22 games, though Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers in the Final for the second straight year. Even without a championship, he continues to be seen as one of the top players in the league.

Poulin and Nurse have also built important careers in women’s hockey. Poulin, captain of PWHL Montreal and Team Canada, was named 2025 Female Player of the Year by IIHF. She is considered one of the most reliable leaders in the women’s game. Nurse plays for PWHL Vancouver and has represented Canada at various international events. She started in the 4 Nations Cup in 2015, and later donned the Canadian jersey at the Olympic level in 2018 and 2022.

Connor McDavid addresses contract future, focused on winning with Oilers

Along with his play, Connor McDavid has also been in the spotlight for his contract situation with Oilers. He is currently signed to an eight-year, $100 million deal that runs through the 2025–26 season. After that, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Speaking at Hockey Canada’s orientation camp for the 2026 Winter Olympics, McDavid explained his approach.

“I said at the end of June I had every intention to take my time with it and I still feel the same way,” he said on Wednesday. “I’ll take my time and go through everything. I have every intention to win in Edmonton. It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada.”
He added that the process will be handled carefully with those closest to him and that the Oilers need to stay focused as a team.

“All options are on the table, really. We’re going through it. I don't have a preference either way.”

For now, Connor McDavid has made it clear that the timing of a new contract is not his priority.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
