In Photos: Significant others of NY Islanders players throw a baby shower for Pierre Engvall & Adam Boqvist's expectant wives

On Sunday, several partners of New York Islander players celebrated the joint baby shower of Pierre Engvall's wife, Mathilda, and Adam Boqvist's wife, Fanny. Mathilda Engvall shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the event.

One story showed Mathilda and Fanny sitting at a table, smiling and laughing, with pastel-colored balloon decorations in white, pink and blue behind them. The picture was originally posted by Matt Martin's wife, Sydney, who wrote:

“Celebrated these beautiful mommas this morning 🤍 @matilda_engvall @fannylavre”

via Instagram /@matilda_engvall

Another story, originally posted by Islanders center Bo Horvat’s wife, Holly, featured a decorated dining table set with fine china, candles, small floral arrangements and framed photos. A pastel balloon arch in shades of pink, purple, yellow and blue was also in the background.

The next story, which was shared by Simon Holmström’s partner, Ella, showed a large woven basket filled with baby gifts, including teddy bears and wrapped presents placed on a table. Above it, a cluster of pink, beige and brown balloons was arranged.

Ryan Pulock’s wife Danielle pens sweet message for NY Islanders expectant moms

Among the guests at the event was NY Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock’s wife, Danielle. Mathilda Engvall also reposted a story from Danielle’s account, featuring a different click of the long dining table set with fine china, napkins and framed photos.

The table was decorated with candles and floral arrangements, and a pastel balloon arch in shades of pink, blue and purple was in the background. In the caption, Danielle wrote:

“Showered the two most beautiful mamas to be today,” and tagged Mathilda and Fanny.

via Instagram /@matilda_engvall

Mathilda then posted a few more stories from the cozy celebration. She shared a look at the special white floral-decorated cake made for the event. The cake was placed on a table surrounded by small flower arrangements and lit candles. There was a minimalist line-art framed artwork on the wall.

Mathilda also posted a picture with Fanny Lane, as both of them posed holding their baby bumps. Mathilda wore a form-fitting long-sleeved white gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, while Fanny was dressed in a similarly fitted long-sleeved taupe dress with an off-the-shoulder design. They stood beside a pastel-colored balloon decoration in shades of blue, purple and white.

