IN PHOTOS: TJ Oshie, Matt Duchene and other NHL stars celebrate easter with their loved ones

The NHLPA recently shared a series of Easter celebration pictures on X from some of the league's favorite players.

The photos captured T.J. Oshie and Dylan Strome of the Washington Capitals, Matt Duchene of the Dallas Stars and Anthony Mantha of the Vegas Golden Knights. All can be seen with an Easter smile while spending the joyous holiday with their families.

The tweet with all the photographs of NHL players was captioned:

"Easter time = Family time"

Oshie enjoyed Easter with his wife Lauren Cosgrove Oshie and their four children in McLean, Virginia. The family celebrated in a cozy indoor setting, with Oshie proudly holding his son in his arms.

Matt Duchene, his wife Ashley Grossaint and their children Beau David Newell Duchene and Jaymes Olivia Duchene were captured outside their home. Their third child, whom they welcomed in 2023, was also in the picture.

Anthony Mantha celebrated Easter with wife Caitlyn and daughter Naomie. They posed for a photo. The couple awaits their second child, expected in August.

Dylan Strome, alongside his wife Tayler and their two daughters, embraced the Easter spirit in their garden. Strome is holding his youngest daughter.

NHL Art Ross trophy contention 2024

The Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the NHL player with the most points in a season, is set for an intense finale on April 18. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, a five-time Art Ross winner, leads with 125 points. Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning comes a close second at 126 points, followed by Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche at 127 points.

After a 6-1 win against the Ducks, Connor McDavid said:

"It’s nice, I guess; it's a position I've been in many times before. We're playing for things bigger than that. We're playing to make sure our game is in order and we're still playing for positioning. Lots of hockey left -- 10 games left -- you never know what can happen down the stretch."

MacKinnon holds a slim lead. Kucherov, consistently strong with 15 points in 16 games, and McDavid, on a seven-game point streak, are hot on his heels.

The race intensifies as each player's team prepares for upcoming crucial NHL games. MacKinnon's Avalanche will face the Columbus Blue Jackets, Kucherov's Lightning will take on the Detroit Red Wings, and McDavid's Oilers will battle the St. Louis Blues.