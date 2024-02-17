IN PHOTOS: Trevor Zegras and Dixie D'Amelio enjoy Cabo San Lucas holiday

Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks and Dixie D'Amelio, an American singer and TikTok sensation, had an amazing holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

They were spotted soaking up the sun, enjoying the beautiful beaches and having a great time together. Dixie took to Instagram to share a series of snaps with her followers.

In one of Dixie's recent Instagram snaps, there's a man with a tattoo holding her in his arms on a yacht. Upon looking closely, the tattoo, notably, looks like Trevor Zegras' tattoo of the goddess of victory.

Meanwhile, Zegras shared a story on Instagrama in which Dixie appeared to jet off on their trip to Cabo San Lucas:

Image Credit: Trevor Zegras/Instagram

Dixie D'Amelio, 22, is an American singer from Norwalk, Connecticut. She rose to prominence with her TikTok videos, where she's among the top 10 influencers on the platform and boasts 57.5 million followers. Moreover, she has 6.72 million YouTube subscribers and 21.5 million on Instagram.

The rumors about her romance with Zegras emerged when both were spotted together in July 2023. Although they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, neither party has confirmed their relationship yet.

What happened to Trevor Zegras?

Last month, the Anaheim Ducks were hit with an injury blow to Zegras. The 22-year-old forward suffered a leg injury early in the game against the Nashville Predators.

A couple of days later, it was revealed that Zegars had broken his left ankle and would require surgery, which would keep him out for at least six to eight weeks in recovery.

Expand Tweet

Zegras, who missed the 20 games earlier due to a lower body injury, sustained his second injury of the season. This season, the 22-year-old forward has racked up seven points, through three goals and seven assists, in 20 games for the Ducks.

Zegras is on injured reserve and is expected to be out until at least Feb. 21.