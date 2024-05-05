In Photos: Valeri Nichushkin's wife Svetlana's best moments from Peru trip with viral travel influencers Nataly and Murad Osmann

Svetlana Lyuk, the spouse of Valeri Nichushkin, a Russian ice hockey star, shared some pictures taken during her trip to Peru on Instagram.

In the series of photos, Svetlana exuded elegance as she explored the scenic wonders of Peru, donning a chic ensemble comprising a white shirt paired with a black skirt, complemented by stylish sunglasses and her flowing locks.

Among the highlights of her Peruvian sojourn were snapshots featuring Svetlana alongside viral travel influencers, Nataly and Murad Osmann, the Russian couple who gained fame through their iconic "follow me to" photo series.

Against the backdrop of Peru’s diverse landscapes, from the lush expanses of the Amazon rainforest to the awe-inspiring heights of Machu Picchu, Svetlana’s radiant smile added an extra layer of charm to each frame.

Aside from her breathtaking travel pictures, Svetlana’s Instagram profile showcases a variety of her sides. Svetlana not only owns and runs a fashionable clothing line called Lavarice but is also a successful entrepreneur.

Svetlana’s journey with Valeri Nichushkin began in 2014, blossoming into a beautiful partnership that culminated in marriage in June 2018 amidst the scenic backdrop of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Valeri Nichushkin's impact on the Avalanche since his comeback from Player Assistance Program

Valeri Nichushkin's comeback to the Colorado Avalanche following the resolution of his personal issues has displayed a tremendous level of performance and resilience.

The reality that the Russian forward got help from the NHLPA/NHL Player Assistance Program when he was away highlights the importance of these structures in the case of professional sports.

Despite his reserved nature off the ice, Valeri Nichushkin's contributions speak volumes, with Coach Bednar emphasizing his all-around solid play and positive influence on team dynamics.

“Nichushkin is doing really well, You want guys to be mentally healthy and taking care of themselves, and he’s doing that. He was playing well even when he wasn’t feeling great mentally. But for long-term success, you want your guys to feel great and be happy away from the rink. You want them to enjoy coming to the rink, and they’ll be more productive. He’s certainly doing that,” Bednar said (via news18.com)

Nichushkin's journey hasn't been without challenges, as evidenced by his earlier departure during a playoff series due to personal reasons. However, his resilience and dedication to overcoming obstacles are evident as he achieved a career-best of 28 goals during the regular season and secured his first career hat trick in Game 4 against the Jets.