In Photos: Vegas' William Karlsson and wife Emily Karlsson host Star Wars-themed 1st birthday bash for son

Vegas Golden Knights alternate captain William Karlsson and his spouse, Emily Karlsson, threw a Star Wars-themed first birthday party for their son, Beckham William Karlsson, on May 12, which happened to be Beckham's first birthday. The festivities kicked off with a glimpse of the meticulously crafted decorations, where the message "Beckham is one with the force" adorned the space.

In this series of posts, Emily showcased the delightful atmosphere of the party taking the elaborate Star Wars themed decor as an example.

One of the videos showed the festive environment with the guests interacting with the Star Wars universe. The celebration included a white bounce house that kept small kids entertained.

Emily also captured a snapshot of William Karlsson cradling Beckham in his arms.

No birthday celebration is complete without a show-stopping cake, and Beckham's first birthday cake did not disappoint. However, amidst the festivities, one unforgettable moment stole the show as Beckham indulged in his birthday cake with gusto.

Emily captured the adorable scene as Beckham enthusiastically embraced the sweet treat.

Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson's love story

Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson's love story began with a simple DM on social media. Emily, a former Bachelor contestant, reached out to Karlsson after he joined the Vegas Golden Knights, intrigued by the sport of hockey.

Their initial conversation in the DMs quickly transitioned into real-life meetings, and the couple became inseparable from that point forward. Emily fondly reminisces about their first date and how William Karlsson's European charm captivated her. Their relationship got stronger as years passed and Emily was often seen supporting Karlsson at his hockey games and celebrating their milestones together.

Their journey included joint appearances on Bachelor in Paradise and sharing their wedding plans, with Emily envisioning a dreamy and royal-themed ceremony. Their bachelorette festivities in Las Vegas and a joint bridal shower were moments of joy and anticipation for their upcoming wedding.

In June 2022, Emily and Karlsson obtained their marriage license in Las Vegas, embracing the city's iconic wedding culture. They tied the knot in July 2022 in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by loved ones.

In November 2022, Emily disclosed her pregnancy and in May 2023, they welcomed their son Beckham, culminating their journey from a chance online interaction to nurturing a loving family together.