In Photos: Viral Oilers girl Kait who landed Playboy gig celebrates team's Game 6 win in style with Paul Bissonnette and others

NHL analyst and "Spittin Chiclets Podcast" host Paul Bissonnette was seen supporting the Edmonton Oilers during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals against the Florida Panthers. Biz went viral after his Game 5 celebration in which he went shirtless to celebrate the Oilers' 5-3 win. His wild celebration included two fans who might not have enjoyed the celebration as much as Biz. Jokes aside, the celebration was epic.

But in Game 6, he met another Edmonton supporter who went viral for her moment on Friday, May 31, when Edmonton defeated the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

Here's a clip of Biz enjoying the game alongside Kait:

Here's another clip featuring Biz and Kait:

Initially, her identity was not known to the public, and she was known as "the viral Oilers girl." But now the internet is aware of her identity after Playboy signed her. Her name is Kait, and she describes her celebration as a momentary zeal.

Here's what Playboy had to say about signing Kait:

“Meet Kait, the Oilers good luck charm. “The @edmontonoils might not have the Stanley Cup just yet, but with @k89.fly cheering them on, they’re unstoppable. Catch Kait over at The Playboy Club.”

Edmonton Oilers won 5-1 over the Florida Panthers with Kait and Biz in attendance

In Game 6, the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1, tying the series 3-3 and forcing a decisive Game 7. Edmonton's camp was balanced in their offensive effort.

Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, and Darnell Nurse each scored a goal in the elimination game. On the other hand, Leon Draisaitl scored a point with an assist, and captain Connor McDavid was held scoreless. Goalkeeper Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Despite losing the 3-0 lead, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is keeping cool.

"I think we're fine," said Barkov, "Obviously, we had three match points, but Game 7, everyone's dream and that's why we need to be ready for the Game 7."

Despite the victory, forward Zach Hyman is prioritizing the need to maintain focus for Game 7.

"We didn't think we had it in the bag or anything like that," Hyman said. "We had to come out strong in the third and they actually got one, but it was a good buffer to have and we were able to manage the game after that."

The stage is set for a historic Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals between Florida and Edmonton.