On Saturday, Wayne Gretzky attended the state funeral of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney at the Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal. Notable figures such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mulroney's daughter Caroline Mulroney were also there.

Gretzky shared his condolences for Mulroney on Instagram:

"O Canada. RIP Mr. Prime Minister."

Accompanying him at the funeral was his wife, Janet Jones.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds was also present at the funeral. The actor, known for his roles in blockbuster films, joined the gathering to honor Mulroney's memory.

Approximately 1,300 people attended the funeral. At the event, you had Trudeau, businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau and Reynolds gathered to pay their respects to a highly respected leader.

Sidney Crosby shines, surpasses Wayne Gretzky in career goals with Penguins

Despite recent struggles, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby proved his mettle in a game against the Colorado Avalanche. He assisted on the first two goals and scored one himself, marking his 584th career goal.

This achievement propelled him past Wayne Gretzky, securing seventh place in all-time goals scored with a single franchise. While Gretzky holds the overall record with 894 goals, most of his were scored with the Edmonton Oilers before his trade to the Los Angeles Kings.

Crosby intends to continue playing for the Penguins for several more years. He likely wants to surpass Mario Lemieux, a Penguins' legend and former teammate, currently sitting fourth with 690 career goals.

Crosby also got another assist in the game. It helped him reach the eighth place for all-time points scored when both teams had the same number of players on the ice. He grabbed four points in the second period.

The Penguins have been through some rough patches this season. However, Crosby's recent performance against the Avalanche signified his dedication to the team's success and his ongoing quest to be the best in hockey.