In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina's Disneyland Orlando adventures with brother Tristan and friends

On Wednesday, Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina shared her Disneyland Orlando adventures with her brother Tristan and friends on Instagram.

The location was Epcot at Walt Disney World in Orlando. She captioned the post,

"𝖺𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗐𝗈𝗋𝗅𝖽 𝗂𝗇 𝖽𝖺𝗒."

In the first image, Paulina wore a red cap and a white jacket while watching fireworks light up the night sky. The next four images showed Paulina with her three friends posing together in front of the fireworks. They stood smiling at the camera, surrounded by a crowd enjoying the show. Another picture showed Paulina watching the lights from behind.

Paulina later sat on a bench with her interior designer friend, Amy Lee McArdle, sipping drinks. The area was peaceful and beautifully lit.

Another image showed Tristan and Paulina's friend, India Warrender, standing under a structure glowing in blue and purple lights, wearing casual outfits. Tristan was also seen posing near a cart labeled "Maple Popcorn," looking happy.

The last image showed the group wearing 3D glasses while sitting on a theme park ride.

Wayne Gretzky and his wife, actress and model Janet Gretzky, have five children. Paulina was born in 1988. Their other children are Ty, Trevor, Tristan and Emma.

Paulina has a modeling career and a large social media following. She married six-time World Golf Champion Dustin Johnson in April 2022. They started dating in 2013 and have two sons, Tatum and River.

Tristan was born on Aug. 2, 2000. He chose to play golf instead of hockey. He played for Pepperdine University before transferring to New York University. In his NYU golf bio, Tristan also mentioned an interest in real estate.

Paulina Gretzky shared photos from Wayne Gretzky’s 64th birthday

via Instagram/@paulinagretzky

On Jan 26, Paulina Gretzky shared photos from Wayne Gretzky’s 64th birthday trip. The family flew to Kansas City, Missouri, to watch the AFC Championship. Their private jet had balloons and banners for the celebration.

At Arrowhead Stadium, they saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills. Paulina wore Bills apparel and posted a childhood photo with Wayne, calling him “the best dad.”

Janet Gretzky also wished Wayne a happy birthday on instagram.

"Happy Birthday to the Greatest One in every way !!! You continue to be a very Special One to all of us ♥️ We all Love you !!!," Janet captioned the post.

Wayne and Janet have been married since 1988 and live in North Palm Beach, Florida.

