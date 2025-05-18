In Photos: Zach Werenski's fiancee Odette hosts fun activities including 'sketch that dress' at her bridal shower with family and friends

Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski and his fiancee Odette Peters are getting married this summer. On Saturday, Odette celebrated her bridal shower in the company of family and friends.

Odette shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the special event. One of the pictures showed a beautifully set table from her bridal shower complete with elegant floral arrangements, framed engagement photos, champagne flutes and a creative game card titled “Sketch That Dress” inviting guests to guess what Odette would wear on her big day.

Another reposted story saw Odette standing between two guests as she wore a white lace dress with a high slit.

“T-70 days 💍. can’t wait to celebrate my sis 🤍,” read the original caption of the story shared by her friend Jenna.

via Instagram/@odette_peters

The final story featured Odette in her bridal shower dress, surrounded by three of her family and friends. The group stood together in a wood-paneled room, the original caption of the story toasting Odette and her special day.

Zach Werenski's fiancee went bridal shopping in New York

Earlier this year, Odette Peters took a trip to New York City searching for her wedding dress. She posted a few updates on her Instagram stories, including a video from the designer store Galia Lahav with the caption:

“NEW YORK, NEW YORK @galialahav.”

In another click, Odette stood outside Jaxon James Couture Bridal holding a sign that read, “I said Yes! Jaxon James Bride.” The store also sent her a handwritten note which Odette shared on her story.

“O, Cheers to a great few days in the city and to finding your dress.” it read.

Zach Werenski and Odette Peters have been together for seven years and the couple celebrated their anniversary in September 2024. They got engaged last year in May during a trip to Barcelona, Spain.

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Zach’s former teammate and close friend Johnny Gaudreau, posted a photo of Zach and Odette’s wedding invite on her stories in December last year. In the caption, she wrote:

“Oh my 😍. Wedding yearrrrr is upon us!”

After Johnny’s tragic death in a car accident in late August last year, Zach and Odette have been close to Meredith and her children visiting often and offering support.

