'In what world does “Kyle Connor” make the same as McDavid': Fans react as Jets reportedly near signing 284-goal forward to long-term extension

Fans are buzzing as the Winnipeg Jets are reportedly close to locking up forward Kyle Connor on a long-term extension.Per insider Elliotte Friedman, the two sides have made significant progress with the deal which is expected to carry an average annual value in the $12 million range.Connor is entering the final season of his seven-year, $49.9 million contract, and fans have been quick to share their thoughts online about the reported new deal.One fan reacted:“In what world does Kyle Connor make the same as McDavid?”, referencing Connor McDavid’s recent two-year, $12.5 million AAV extension with the Oilers.James F. @james_hockey61LINK@FriedgeHNIC In what world does “Kyle Connor” make the same as McDavidAnother fan wrote:&quot;Kyle Connor getting paid mcdavid money&quot;Billy Rubin @billyrubesLINK@FriedgeHNIC Kyle Connor getting paid mcdavid moneyHere are some fan reactions:&quot;This is absolute highway robbery for the jets... theres no way Karprisov is worth 5 million more than Connor&quot; one fan wrote&quot;How about you just be happy for the guy and the fans instead of being a douchebag&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;You knew the dumbasses would come out of the woodwork the first big deal signed after McDavid. And here they are.&quot; a user commented.&quot;Connor making 12 mill as an over points per game winger and UFA. Hutson shouldn’t be making anything more than 9 mill per year as he has 0 leverage and 7 rfa years left.&quot; another user wrote.Connor has been one of the league’s most consistent scorers, tallying 284 goals and 582 points through 613 career games.Kyle Connor talks about his contract extensionKyle Connor has spent his entire career in Winnipeg since being drafted 17th overall in 2015. When asked about his future at start of the camp, Connor kept things simple and focused on the present.&quot;I'm really just focused on myself and being the best player I can.&quot; he told reporters in September. &quot;You know, let the business take care of the business. All I can do is control how I come to the rink every day and that stuff will take care of itself,&quot; (1:03 onwards)When pressed on what matters most in his next deal, Connor reiterated that his focus remains on the ice.&quot;Like I said, it's, you know, I'm not focused on it really. I'm coming here to focus on what I can do to be the best player I can the ice.So, you know, that's not really on my mind right now.&quot; he added.His longtime teammate Mark Scheifele also said that he’s always there if Kyle Connor wants any advice during contract talks.