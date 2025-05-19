Incensed Mitch Marner ripped by fans for his attempt at motivating Maple Leafs teammates amid 3-0 deficit: "Waste of money"

With the Maple Leafs down 3-0 midway through the second period of their Game 7 tilt against the Florida Panthers, Toronto forward Mitch Marner was captured trying to pump up his teammates to get back in the game.

Ad

Here’s a look at Marner giving his team a pep talk:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, fans didn’t take too kindly to Mitch Marner’s motivational techniques, taking to social media to express their point of view.

Here’s what fans had to say:

“Waste of money,” this fan weighed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Marner's last game as a Leaf,” a fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“What has he done tonight ?!😂” another fan opined.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, other fans began speculating about where Mitch Marner could end up playing next season as he is set to hit free agency:

“Leader. Blackhawk,” this fan wrote.

“Sucks he’s gonna be a Ranger next year :(“ a fan commented on social media.

“Marner!!! YOU are a Tampa Bay Lightning,” another fan posted on X.

As time runs out on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2024-25 season, Marner has one more chance to prove he’s one of the best Leafs players ever. Otherwise, Toronto fans could see Marner wearing another uniform next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama