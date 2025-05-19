Incensed Mitch Marner ripped by fans for his attempt at motivating Maple Leafs teammates amid 3-0 deficit: "Waste of money"

With the Maple Leafs down 3-0 midway through the second period of their Game 7 tilt against the Florida Panthers, Toronto forward Mitch Marner was captured trying to pump up his teammates to get back in the game.
Here’s a look at Marner giving his team a pep talk:
However, fans didn’t take too kindly to Mitch Marner’s motivational techniques, taking to social media to express their point of view.
Here’s what fans had to say:
“Waste of money,” this fan weighed in.
“Marner's last game as a Leaf,” a fan chimed in.
“What has he done tonight ?!😂” another fan opined.
Meanwhile, other fans began speculating about where Mitch Marner could end up playing next season as he is set to hit free agency:
“Leader. Blackhawk,” this fan wrote.
“Sucks he’s gonna be a Ranger next year :(“ a fan commented on social media.
“Marner!!! YOU are a Tampa Bay Lightning,” another fan posted on X.
As time runs out on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2024-25 season, Marner has one more chance to prove he’s one of the best Leafs players ever. Otherwise, Toronto fans could see Marner wearing another uniform next season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama