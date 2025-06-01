"Incredible how many times Leafs are poached": NHL analyst remarks how Toronto’s pipeline feeds NHL coaching hires

Lane Lambert was hired by the Seattle Kraken after one year as associate coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. This continues the trend of major names in the Leafs coaching setup whose services have been secured by other teams.

Lambert made his way to Toronto last year after the team underwent major changes in the coaching setup. Craig Berube was brought in as head coach and took Lambert, who was fired the previous year as coach of the New York Islanders.

During the Leafs Nation broadcast, Maple Leafs analysts Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill discussed some possible replacement options for Lambert. According to Alberga, Bruce Boudreau and Phil Housley are two names that the team should contact.

"The Seattle Kraken hiring Lane Lambert as their head coach. He ran the PK last year," Alberga said on Saturday.

"The Leafs under Lambert went from 21st to eighth in goals allowed. So they have now a vacancy and associate coach. Two names that come to mind right away. By the way, Bruce Boudreau goes without saying, but how about Phil Housley? We were talking about that vintage and that era."

Boudreau is a veteran who last coached the Vancouver Canucks, while Housley was recently fired by the New York Rangers. Alberga also talked about how Toronto coaches have been poached in recent years.

"It is incredible how many times Leafs are poached, whether it's the waiver wire, coaching staff," Alberga said. "The rest of the league loves the Toronto Maple Leafs. It feels that way. One year as a Leaf, and I know he's coming off a tough time as a head coach of the New York Islanders, but boom, plucked."

Coaches like Jim Hiller, Spencer Carbery were within the Leafs' setup before they moved to the LA Kings and Washington Capitals. Canucks assistant coach Manny Malhotra, who was also in the running for the recent coaching vacancy, had been with the Toronto organization.

Kraken GM makes feelings known after Lane Lambert hiring

Seattle Kraken manager James Botterill was excited to announce the signing of Lane Lambert as their coach. The Kraken finished with a 35-41-6 record with Dan Bylsma in charge this season.

“After conducting an extensive search, we’re thrilled to announce Lane as our new head coach,” Botterill said on Friday, via the Associated Press. “We cast a wide net for suitable candidates. What impressed us throughout the interview process was Lane’s strategy and vision for this team.

"He was an integral part of the Capitals winning the Cup and the Islanders advancing to two straight Eastern Conference Finals. We have full confidence in Lane to lead this team behind the bench.”

Lambert would hope that he works the same charm with the Kraken penalty kill among other things that drastically improved the Leafs and propelled them to the top spot in their division.

