"Insanely bad" "Couldn’t come up with something better?"- Hockey fans react to rumored Utah logo for new NHL team 

Almost one and a half months have passed since the NHL announced the Arizona Coyotes' move to Utah. Hockey fans have been buzzing with excitement and critique after Hockey Jerseyz on X (formerly Twitter) revealed what is purported to be the new logo for Salt Lake's rumored NHL team. The tweet reads:

"#BREAKING: The Utah HC logo has been discovered and is currently being used, as it’s been added to the NHL assets API. We might be looking at the color scheme/ logo Utah will use next season."

The leaked logo has sparked a wide range of reactions from fans:

"With all of the talent graphics artists out there they couldn’t come up with something a little better?" one fan voiced their disappointment.

"That’s insanely bad," another fan said.

The discussion on X has been lively, with fans dissecting every aspect of the logo, from its color scheme to its overall aesthetic.

"Color scheme ain’t bad, that’s in line with the Jazz old colors. But the name is just rough," one fan opined.

"And from owner that is now asking for taxpayers to foot bill for new arena / should’ve stayed in AZ," another fan said.

"How hard is it to come up with a logo and colors, hire a marketing team and team management with owner should only need 10 max to pound out one and a solid backup!! Come on, I hope this is not a repeat of what happened in Arizona," one fan detailed.

"Remember, this is just a temporary name and scheme. They are still in the feedback stage. The actual name and colors won't be decided for awhile," one fan wrote.

What will be Utah's new NHL team's name?

The search for the NHL's Utah franchise name has been narrowed to four options. Owner Ryan Smith, appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," shared that "Mammoth" and "Yeti" are among the top contenders, with fans weighing in via a survey that included 20 potential names.

“We’ve got our four,” said Smith. “I think Mammoth is up there. Yeti is up there. I think a couple of other ones are up there. It should be good.”

The franchise, approved for relocation from Arizona on April 13, will initially wear jerseys displaying "UTAH" for its inaugural season and adopt its final name in its sophomore year. Following the name selection, Smith Entertainment Group will develop the logo, mascot, team colors and other branding elements.

