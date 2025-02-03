"Insanely dirty hit", "No response from Sabres, yikes": NHL fans react to Stefan Noesen's monstrous head hit on Tage Thompson

NHL fans took to social media to react to Stefan Noesen's devastating head hit on Tage Thompson during the third period of the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

The incident unfolded at 5:11 into the third period when Thompson was lunging for the puck near the blue line. Noesen managed to knock the puck away and continued his charge, delivering a hit that knocked Thompson's helmet off and spun him around.

Tage Thompson was down on the ice for a brief moment before getting back on one knee and eventually skating off toward the dressing room. However, there was a lack of response from the Sabres players.

Noesen received a match penalty and a game misconduct for an illegal hit on the Buffalo Sabres forward.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Noesen's hit on Thompson. One said:

"That was an insanely dirty hit... garbage can move."

Another chimed in:

"No response from Sabres!!! Yikes..says alot about team chemistry."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"How in the world was no one on the ice at least *trying* to take that guy for a ride? That is sad," a third fan posted.

"With all of the scrums after good clean hits the Sabres stand around after their top player gets badly cheap shotted! Not even the crowd got angry, just a loud OOOHHHCH," one X user posted.

"If this was Rempe he would be sitting in Alcatraz. Thats a dirty hit!" another chimed in.

Meanwhile, one fan defended Noesen's hit on Thompson.

"It’s unfortunate but Noesen played the puck first. Tage was caught leaning in and missed the puck and ate one while Nosesen appears to just be bracing himself after playing the puck for any contact. I don’t see how this is a penalty let alone a game misconduct. Tage has to protect himself here by realizing he’s not getting that puck," another opined.

Latest on Tage Thompson's injury

After the game, Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff confirmed that Tage Thompson had passed all concussion tests, alleviating concerns about his health following the hit.

Ruff also commented on the penalty assessed to Stefan Noesen, stating that it was justified.

“Tage is good. Passed all the tests,” Ruff said via TSN.

“That penalty was well-deserved,” Ruff continued. “I know I had a couple guys that wanted to go after him right away. And where we were at in the game, there was going to be a time to even the score.”

Noesen now faces the possibility of additional discipline after receiving a match penalty for elbowing Thompson in the face. Tage Thompson leads the Buffalo Sabres in scoring with 48 points and 26 goals.

The Sabres currently sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with 47 points. They host the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center next on Tuesday.

