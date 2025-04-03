"Insanely dirty": NHL fans call for Jalen Chatfield's head for takedown move on Connor McMichael after heated tilt

NHL fans on social media reacted after Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield took down his opponent during Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Capitals.

In the third period, Chatfield dropped his gloves with Connor McMichael after grabbing him as he tried to skate away. The two traded punches, but Chatfield delivered a monstrous move, forcing McMichael down to the ice and causing his head to strike hard.

It was deemed by many to be a dangerous move that could have seriously injured the Caps player. Here's how fans on X/Twitter reacted to Chatfield's takedown:

"That was insanely dirty wtf," one fan said.

Another chimed in:

"That’s a trip and slamming a guys head to the ice. This f*ck better get a game."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"I'll be there in-person, on 4/10, in Washington when Mcllrath kicks the crap out of Chatfield....," another fan commented.

"Dirty af but also WSH shouldn’t start playing bush league hockey and then expect no retaliation," one fan wrote.

"Ridiculous, bush league move by Chatfield. What are you going to do @NHLPlayerSafety?," a fan asked.

"Hate announcers trying to say it was dirty .. it’s a fight, don’t do it if you don’t want things to happen that can hurt you, especially taking off your helmet and gloves on ice attacking another player," another fan added.

Jalen Chatfield and Connor McMichael were both subsequently punished with a game misconduct. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes won the game 5-1 in the end.

