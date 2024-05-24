Inside TJ Oshie's 6000-square-foot "envy of all Edina" Minnesota summer home with accessories worth over $23,000

Washington Capitals alternate captain TJ Oshie and his wife, Lauren, have made a perfect off-season home in Edina, Minnesota. The 6,000-square-foot house is a blend of classic and modern design, making it ideal for both entertaining and relaxing family time.

Hilary Matt helped the Oshie couple design the “envy of all Edina” house and Lauren had her input to the decor to finally make it the summer home of their dreams.

In the living room of the house, the custom Atwater sectional from Muskoka Living offers a plush seating option, complemented by Pierre Augustine Rose coffee tables ($2,500) and a mantle from Orijin Stone in Minneapolis. The room has Dedar window treatments, with a Kelly Wearstler Flush mount overhead light ($5,299).

The kitchen of the summer home features Taj Mahal quartzite countertops. The space is furnished with Sean Woolsey counter stools ($1,950 each), a Waterworks faucet, a sophisticated Lacanche range and a uniquely shaped flower vase by LA brand Dumæ ($90).

The dining area has a Lucca alabaster chandelier from Orphan Work ($2,299) over a custom table, with an Olivya Stone credenza and an Ethnik Living mirror.

The primary bedroom has Rosemary Hallgarten’s Alpaca window treatments and a Confetti carpet. There is a custom bed and bench, paired with Kelly Wearstler end tables ($7,100) and a pendant light.

The girls' bedroom is decorated with vibrant Benjamin Moore paint, featuring a Gustaf Westman side table and bunk beds. Meanwhile, their son’s bedroom is decorated with a West Elm nightstand ($199), a Schoolhouse lamp, and Bradley Duncan artwork.

Interior of TJ Oshie's summer house

The nursery is furnished with a Kalon Studios crib ($1,495), Liberty wallpaper, and a West Elm glider chair ($999).The summer home also has a powder room, a sun room and all the modern amenties for TJ Oshie and his family.

Some accessories used in TJ Oshie’s house decor

TJ Oshie's home is adorned with a range of stylish and high-end accessories. Among these are Linen Curtains from ZARA ($149), Minimalist Decorative Cushions from ETSY ($236) and marble candlesticks from H&M ($26).

Adding to the decor is a Tropea Accent Table from Williams Sonoma ($350), Emery Linen Cordless Roman Shade from Pottery Barn ($259) and Katie Globe Pendant from LUMENS ($950).

Some other elegant items include Crater Asymmetric Bowlz from Jamie Young Co. ($196), the Neat Chair by Blu Dot ($725) and Serena & Lily's Catalonia Placemat set of four ($128).

TJ Oshie's summer house

Some of the Luxury items of the NHLer's summer house are Henlow Cafetiere & Set of Four Cups from SOHO ($174) and the Binita Vase from Citizenry ($95). There is also the Luxury Organic Sateen Sheet Set from Quince ($90) and the White Loftie Smart Lamp from SSENSE ($179).

TJ Oshie and his wife Lauren are now a happy family of six. They are blessed with three daughters and one son, living in McLean, Virginia, during the season.