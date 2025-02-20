Insider believes Canada vs USA 4 Nations final is 'real opportunity' for Auston Matthews to stamp his career

Team USA will face Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday. NHL insider Mike Johnson sees this as a big opportunity for Auston Matthews, one of the NHL's top goal-scorers. In the 2023-24 season, Matthews scored 69 goals, joining legends like Wayne Gretzky with multiple 60-goal seasons.

In August 2024, Matthews became the 26th captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, making history as the first US-born captain. He has won several awards, including the Calder Trophy in 2017 and the Hart Trophy in 2022. Despite his NHL success, Johnson noted that Matthews lacks a defining international moment, and this final against Canada could change that.

On Thursday's episode of "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo," Johnson said this game is a bigger opportunity for Matthews than for his teammate Mitch Marner.

"I mean, it's probably Auston Matthews," Johnson said. "Mitch Marner right now is playing on the checking energy line with Hagel and Cirelli. John Cooper has been effusive with his praise of Marner and his 200-foot game."

Matthews has not been at his best in this tournament, and the final is a chance for him to step up.

"So yeah, I think he'll have to go and do what he's done, but I think this is a chance to be a significant difference-maker," Johnson said. "I think this is where Auston Matthews has a real opportunity to put a stamp on this moment and maybe his career. He hasn’t really done something like this in a big moment because it didn’t happen for him in Toronto. He goes out there as the captain, but also able to score a goal or two in the win."

Matthews has struggled to score in the last few games. Johnson pointed out that this final could be his chance to break out.

Auston Matthews' opportunity in the USA vs. Canada rematch

Both the USA and Canada have won two games in this tournament. Canada beat Sweden 4-3 in overtime and defeated Finland 5-3.

The USA started with a 6-1 win over Finland. They then beat Canada 3-1, shutting them down after an early goal by Connor McDavid.

Now, the two teams meet again in the final in Boston. Auston Matthews has a chance to lead the USA to victory.

