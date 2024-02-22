Insider believes Sidney Crosby and Penguins have already discussed his possible trade out of Pittsburgh

In a recent interview on NHL Network, Elliotte Friedman, a prominent NHL insider, broke news on the possibility of Sidney Crosby, the iconic captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, discussing a potential trade with the organization. Friedman hinted that conversations between Crosby and the Penguins management might have already taken place regarding the superstar's future with the Pittsburgh Penguins under the new leadership of GM Kyle Dubas.

Friedman's insights come amidst speculation about Crosby's long-term commitment to the Penguins, especially as the team navigates its current roster dynamics and strategic direction.

In a recent Athletic article, Sidney Crosby expressed his desire to remain a Penguin for the duration of his career, Friedman's remarks suggest that the situation might be more nuanced than meets the eye.

"He(Kyle Dubas) does not think this is the right time to trade for short term help or even trade his useful assets period. I think he's there to kind of build them back up at the same time. So I don't see him trading for help in the short term to make the penguins so much better."

According to Friedman, Kyle Dubas, former general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who shares a history, has most likely already had those discussions with his biggest star. Dubas, known for his strategic approach to team building, might have already engaged in talks with Sidney Crosby regarding the Penguins' future plans and how the superstar fits into them.

"I think they've discussed this with him...I would be surprised if he(Dubas) hasn't talked to Crosby already," Friedman said

Elliotte Friedman alludes to possible contrasting visions between Kyle Dubas and Sidney Crosby

The key takeaway from Friedman's comments is that while Sidney Crosby's immediate commitment to Pittsburgh seems solid, the larger question looms over whether he aligns with the Penguins' long-term vision. With Dubas likely emphasizing a focus on youthful assets and long-term sustainability, Crosby's future in Pittsburgh could depend on how he fits into this strategic framework.

"I believe those conversations have happened. I think the Penguins know exactly what it could look like if there's an extension with Crosby. I believe that if, if the penguins had reason to believe that Crosby was unhappy, they would probably have a good inkling of that already."

While fans might be reassured by Sidney Crosby's stated desire to remain with the Penguins, the broader context suggests that his future with the team could be subject to ongoing evaluation and dialogue with Kyle Dubas. It's important to note that Friedman's observations were made in the context of discussing potential trade scenarios involving other players, such as Jake Guentzel, before the Trade Deadline.