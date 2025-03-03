Insider Darren Dreger speculates Brayden Schenn's future with Blues amid rumored interest from Maple Leafs

Brayden Schenn has been one of the hottest names around the NHL leading up to the March 7 trade deadline. The 33-year-old has drawn plenty of interest on the trade market in recent weeks, particularly from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

However, his St. Louis Blues have recently caught fire, accumulating points in six of their last seven games. That 5-1-1 stretch has them just one point behind the Calgary Flames (65 points) for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger was on "First Up" on Monday morning and was asked how that could affect the possibility of Schenn being traded this week. He said (3:28):

"Well, you're, you know what? So what I said last night was I thought it was unlikely, just again, they're right in the playoff mix, right there a point out. And you know, the St. Louis Blues aren't a deep-pocketed organization, so even a couple of playoff games matters from a revenue perspective.

"So, there is that sensitivity I would think around ownership and whatnot, but they're also a team that has won a Stanley Cup back in 2019 and they recognize that things are cyclical. So if it's time to retool or whatever our word you want to use, then maybe now is the time to embrace that."

Dreger continued:

"So it seems unlikely, but I know Doug Armstrong, and this guy's a gunslinger, and he is not going to pull back until he absolutely knows that he's not making any trade of significance, you know. And when you're talking about your captain, yeah, that's a trade of significance, you know, defenseman, yeah.

"But go down the list. So I want to say it's very unlikely. As of early this morning, in some of the text messaging back that I got, I mean, is it plausible? Yeah, it is. So we're gonna have to wait and see how this plays out."

Brayden Schenn is in the fifth season of an eight-year, $52,000,000 contract with the St. Louis Blues, as per Spotrac. He's had another productive season, with 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) through 62 games played. Toronto would have to pivot somewhere else if the Blues do intend on keeping Schenn for a playoff push.

A lot would need to happen for Brayden Schenn to be traded out of St. Louis before the deadline

While teams would love to have Brayden Schenn, it will come with a cost.

The St. Louis Blues are not going to give their captain away for pennies on the dollar. Schenn is the team's emotional and physical leader, and with a full no-movement clause, it's unknown whether he even wants to be traded.

Brayden Schenn has spent the last eight seasons of his career in St. Louis and has enjoyed great success as a Blue. He's amassed 50 or more points in five of those seasons and is on pace to do so for a sixth time in 2024-25. Not to mention he was a key cog to the 2018-19 Stanley Cup winning team.

For now he remains a Blue and will be in action on Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Kings. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. EST at Crypto.com Arena.

