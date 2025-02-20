Several members of Team Canada, including Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, are under a lot of pressure to win on Thursday. Once a world power, Canada is up against a USA team that already beat them in Montreal during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

However, while Crosby and MacKinnon have some pressure to perform, one hockey insider believes the true pressure is on another star member of Canada's frontline.

Connor McDavid, who signed an eight-year $100 million contract in 2017 (per Spotrac), has been consistent in the tournament, but Mike Johnson believes he's under the most pressure in the final.

"I think it has to be McDavid," Johnson said on Thursday, via TSN's '1st Up.' "I think McDavid has been consistently every game, the one guy who has been able to have moments all the time, and more than Sidney Crosby, more than Nathan MacKinnon, I want to think McDavid can find a way to shake through the suffocating defense, and Crosby won the Stanley Cup, and McKinnon has won a Stanley Cup, and David has not won a best on best."

Johnson added that he isn't placing any pressure on the Edmonton Oilers star because he has been "great" in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"I just want to see if he can have a moment," Johnson said. "Can he go off and get two goals and an assist and win a 3-2 game? I want to see the greatest players thrive on the biggest stages. It's gonna be a tough right stage tonight."

On Saturday, McDavid scored the lone goal against the United States, but it wasn't enough as Canada lost 3-1.

Former Team Canada star praises Sidney Crosby

For more than two decades and counting, Sidney Crosby has been a big piece of Canadian hockey. He has the chance to guide his country to a huge win in the first-ever NHL 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday in Boston.

Sidney Crosby can lead Canada to a win (Imagn)

One of Crosby's former teammates, Matt Duchene, said that the team should be confident with Crosby on the roster.

“When he’s in your locker room, you always think you’re going to win," Duchene said on Wednesday, via The Athletic. “It’s just the aura he gives off in there. The quiet intensity and confidence he has — you know there’s no moment too big for him. Even if he maybe feels nerves or whatever inside, he sure doesn’t show it.”

Canada and America will close out the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday. The puck drops at 8 pm EST.

