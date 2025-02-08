Insider floats uncertainty around Elias Pettersson's future with Canucks despite J.T. Miller's blockbuster Rangers trade

Elias Pettersson's future with the Vancouver Canucks is unclear after the team traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers. Pettersson has struggled in 2025, scoring only one goal in his last 14 games. He has five points in this period while playing nearly 18:30 minutes per game.

Fans expected more from the league's fifth-highest-paid player this season. So far, he has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 48 games.

NHL insider Stefen Rosner reported that a source did not confirm if Pettersson would stay. Pettersson has no trade protection, meaning the Canucks can move him if needed.

"A lot of smoke regarding #Canucks Elias Pettersson right now. After the J.T. Miller trade, I asked a source close to the situation if that meant Pettersson was 100% staying in Vancouver. The answer I got was "no." Reminder that Pettersson has zero trade protection," Rosner tweeted on Saturday.

The Canucks signed Pettersson to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract last season. Miller was traded days after Canucks president Jim Rutherford said issues between Miller and Pettersson kept returning,

"I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved," Rutherford said in an interview with The Globe and Mail. "But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again."

After the Miller trade, expectations grew for him to lead the team. Pettersson initially welcomed the challenge, saying,

"Yeah, of course. I mean, but I'm on this I want that pressure, and means so I want that pressure, and it's up to me to take it."

With Miller gone, the Canucks need Pettersson to step up. If he continues to struggle, the team may eventually consider trading him.

Canucks GM backs Elias Pettersson despite struggles

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin confirmed Elias Pettersson remains part of the team's long-term plans. Despite trade rumors linking him to the Carolina Hurricanes, Allvin dismissed any doubts.

"No, there’s no doubt. We all know what he’s capable of doing and what he has done in the past. When you become an elite player in the league, other teams take notice—they play you harder, use different matchups against you. You have to understand that and keep pushing forward," Allvin said on Sportsnet 650.

Allvin stressed that daily effort is key to success. He assured that the team has resources to support Elias Pettersson’s development. It will be interesting to see if he improves after the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

