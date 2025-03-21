Insider Frank Servalli makes bold prediction on $1.55 billion franchise’s playoff success amidst multiple injury woes

The Minnesota Wild are in a good playoff position but face several injuries. They have a record of 39-25-5 and are sitting fourth in the Central Division with 83 points. Their offense averages 2.72 goals per game, while they allow 2.80 goals per game.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli discussed the Minnesota Wild’s playoff chances on Daily Faceoff LIVE. He was questioned whether the team could make a deep run or face another early exit.

"Unfortunately for them, I think right now, as currently constituted, they're primed for another first-round exit for a franchise that really hasn't had many deep playoff runs to speak of." Seravalli said. [2:20]

Seravalli took Wild's 4-0 win against Seattle Kraken as an example in which forward Marco Rossi got injured.

"But you look at last night and Marco Rossi going down with injury—it's been one guy after the other for Minnesota all season long," Seravalli said. And it's not that they can't be a threat to advance, it's that given the current state of the team, Kirill Kaprizov not back on the ice yet skating, he still leads their team in goals at this point in the year."

Kaprizov hasn't played since January 26, and he has missed over 15 games this season after undergoing surgery to repair a lower-body injury. He was once among the top forwards in points ranking this season with 23 goals and 29 assists. However, Matt Boldy has surpassed Kaprizov to lead the team with 23 goals and 35 assists for 58 points this season.

"Look, they've got to get healthy... I cannot believe the poor luck that they've had, and it kind of adds up to me that this isn't their year." Seravalli concluded.

So, for now, the Wild, which is worth $1.55 billion according to Forbes, will have to get healthy and find consistency to change that.

Frank Seravalli quoted Wild's GM statement hinting at their playoff and Stanley Cup hopes this season

In their last seven games, the Wild have won only three games. They defeated Seattle, Los Angeles, and Colorado but lost to St. Louis, Rangers, Penguins and Canucks. Injuries have hurt their consistency and the playoff hopes.

Frank Seravalli mentioned that even Wild's general manager Bill Guerin does not think this is the season for a deep playoff run.

"And I think their general manager, Bill Guerin, was kind of hinting at that after his post-trade deadline media availability when he said, 'There will be a time that we will push our chips in, and it's not now.' Firm playoff team, not in the class of the others as constituted right now in the West."

Apart from Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, an important two-way center, is also injured but could return by March 24. Marco Rossi is now day-to-day with a lower-body injury. These injuries put extra pressure on the team’s depth players.

