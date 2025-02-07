Insider Pierre LeBrun deems Islanders' red-hot form a major hindrance in $36,000,000 forward's potential trade to Jets

After averaging 71 points in the last three seasons, New York Islanders centreman Brock Nelson has had a dip in production so far with 33 points from 53 games. But the Isles' resurgence in the standings has built chatter around the 33-year-old who is in the last season of his six-year $36 million contract.

The Winnipeg Jets are likely contenders to trade for Nelson ahead of the deadline. The Jets need a second-line center behind Mark Scheifele who can assist Nikolaj Ehlers and Nikolaj Perfetti.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun discussed on TSN's broadcast on Wednesday if the Jets have a shot at signing Nelson.

"I think that a guy like Brock Nelson has been discussed internally by the Jets," the insider said. "I have to stress this, Louis Lamoriello, the GM of the Islanders, hasn't always dealt his pending UFA is regardless of where he is in the standings. So he has a very interesting track record that way."

"So I know Brock Nelson's name is out there a lot. You know Minnesota who may end up trying to sign him July 1. We'll see what they do about the trade deadline first. But there's no guarantee he gets dealt. So that's the other thing to keep in mind with a guy like Brock Nelson," LeBrun added. [8:51 onwards]

LeBrun would re-emphasize his points on Thursday on TSN's Insider Trading segment. As per the broadcaster, the Islanders' rich vein of form, having gone 8-1-0 in their last nine games, will be crucial while deciding on Nelson's place in the team.

"No one is quite sure whether he's actually going to be available or traded by House GM," LeBrun added. "Louis Lamoriello, for a number of reasons. One, the Isles are back in the playoff race. Two, Louis Lamoriello, regardless of the standings, hasn't always decided to trade his pending UFAs. Of course, three, the Islanders may try to still and extend Brock Nelson, potentially."

Brock Nelson brushes off Minnesota Wild rumors

Speaking to The Hockey News, after the Islanders' practice session on Thursday, Brock Nelson said that he was focusing on his play at the moment. The former first-rounder's comments come after ESPN broadcaster John Buccigross had said that Nelson was going to sign with the Wild for the future.

"That's just part of the outside noise," Nelson said. "I'm not trying to really think about that. I'm just trying to play and worry about it here, and all that stuff will sort itself out. Let Buccigross and the other guys speculate what they think is going to happen. Because they're not always right."

The Jets and the Wild are firmly in playoff spots, in the top three in the Central Division. Both teams can heavily benefit from a player like Nelson but New York are in playoff contention themselves which might make it hard for them to trade.

