Insider reckons Connor McDavid, Quinn Hughes, other stars are "bound to start moving more," as compared to recent NHL history

NHL insider Chris Johnston believes the league could soon see more superstar movement than in recent history, with big names like Connor McDavid, Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov and Sidney Crosby all tied to speculation about their futures.During a fan Q&amp;A for The Athletic, Johnston was asked whether any of the current rumors might lead to a marquee player switching teams next year.&quot;Let me put it this way: I’d be surprised if all of the players you’ve mentioned there started the 2026-27 season in the same cities they currently call home,” Johnston said.“The rumors and speculation you’re hearing are well-founded. However, in full disclosure, it’s hard to say definitively exactly how each of these situations will play out”He noted that McDavid and Kaprizov, both heading into the final years of their contracts and still without extensions, could test the market as pending UFAs next summer.Meanwhile, Hughes and Crosby each have two years left on their deals, and although they hold no-movement clauses, their names have also surfaced in trade chatter.“These are interesting times around the NHL. Top-tier talent is bound to start moving around more than we’ve seen in the recent past,&quot; he added.For now, it remains to be seen whether these stars commit to extensions or explore new opportunities elsewhere.Paul Bissonnette shuts media down over Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby trade rumorsPaul Bissonnette has sharply criticized the ongoing speculation about Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, urging the media to stop creating drama around the two stars’ futures.On Tuesday’s episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Bissonnette said that reporters should leave McDavid alone as he focuses on the upcoming Olympics rather than constantly asking about contract extensions.“Leave Connor McDavid alone. He’s got bigger fish to fry. He’s gonna win our country a gold medal,” Bissonnette said.Bissonnette extended the same message to Crosby, dismissing rumors linking the Penguins captain with potential moves to Montreal or Colorado.“And the same goes for all those Crosby rumors. I don’t want to hear — I don’t want to hear about it,” Bissonnette added.He urged the media to stop dwelling on contract talks or trade speculation for both players until after the Olympics, insisting their attention should remain on hockey and international success.