Insider reveals NHL’s big plans for Alex Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal to surpass legendary Wayne Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of the all-time NHL goal-scoring record has become 'the' story of the 2024-25 season.

"The Great 8" scored goal number 890 through a deflection in the third period of Sunday's 8-5 Buffalo Sabres defeat and is just four behind Wayne Gretzky (894 goals) for the most NHL goals scored.

Washington has nine games left in the regular season, so Ovechkin needs four goals in those nine games to tie "The Great One" or five or more in as many outings as possible to surpass him.

With the record potentially broken very soon, it appeared the NHL had made big plans for celebrating the once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment. TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger shared some of the details on Insider Trading.

"I mean, they've been talking about this, they've been about planning this from a production perspective, I think for several weeks, if not months, as it became reality that Alex Ovechkin certainly was capable of breaking Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record. So what I'm told now is that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer are likely going to join an NHL entourage when Ovechkin is four goals out. So if Ovi scores against the Boston Bruins tonight, being Tuesday night, then I think the head office of the National Hockey League will jump on board," Dreger said (2:47)

"Undoubtedly, Alex's family will be there, the ownership of the Washington Capitals will be part of the tour group.... I'm being very real specific here when I say that Bettman and Mayer are expected to join the scheduling travels of the Washington Capitals when he's four goals out. But there's also production adds that go along with this as well. Again, from that four-goal plateau moving forward, additional cameras for all of the networks who are covering the Washington Capitals, etc. So there'll be a lot more fanfare and production and some high-powered fans who are following Alex Ovechkin's push here of late," Dreger added.

It certainly would be a special moment to have Wayne Gretzky in attendance when Alex Ovechkin breaks his record, as the torch would be passed from one great goal scorer to another.

Alex Ovechkin has scored in four of his last seven games

Alex Ovechkin has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his previous seven games, totaling 63 points (37 goals, 26 assists) in 57 games.

The Washington Capitals star, with a 0.65 goals-per-game rate, could break the record in Game 82 against Sidney Crosby's Penguins if he maintains 0.56 goals-per-game in the final nine games.

Ovechkin aims to score more on Tuesday night when the Caps face the Bruins at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

