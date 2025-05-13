Insider shares startling details on NHL coaching interest, believes Ex-HC Derek Lalonde, Jeff Halpern & more in mix

The NHL coaching market is active again, with several names getting attention for open positions. In Tuesday's “The Latest,” league insider David Pagnotta said teams have started the interview process. Former coaches like Derek Lalonde and assistants like Jeff Halpern are on the radar.
"This is the time where everybody's starting to interview for different positions," Pagnotta said.
Pagnotta mentioned several former coaches and assistants who are drawing interest. He also talked about the Washington Capitals' assistants.
"We've heard Adam Foote, former assistant with the Vancouver Canucks, getting some attention as well," Pagnotta added. "There is belief around the NHL that both Kirk Muller and Mitch Love... will get some consideration once Washington’s season is done."
Other names Pagnotta included are Bob Boughner, Derek Lalonde, Jeff Blashill and Jeff Halpern.
"Derek Lalonde’s name is starting to float around as well," Pagnotta said. "Blaschel, assistant partner in Tampa, and... We talked about Halpern in the past as well."
Lalonde recently lost his job in Detroit but may get another chance soon. Halpern has worked as an assistant in Tampa Bay and remains a strong candidate.
This is part of a larger trend. Eight coaching jobs opened after the 2024–25 season. Two were filled quickly. Mike Sullivan joined the Rangers after nine years in Pittsburgh, and the Ducks hired Joel Quenneville.
Quenneville’s hiring raised some questions. He brings championship experience but also past controversy. Still, it shows teams prefer experienced coaches. As Pagnotta explained, there are others "generating some interest."
The NHL is known for high coaching turnover. Only three current coaches have been with their teams for five years or more. Jon Cooper has lasted the longest, with over 12 years in Tampa Bay.
Most coaches don’t last even three years. Still, general managers often go back to those with past NHL jobs. That’s why coaches like Lalonde and Halpern are still in the mix.
Friedman points out low pressure in the Penguins' coaching role
The Pittsburgh Penguins are still searching for a new coach after parting ways with Mike Sullivan. Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas has made it clear the team is entering a rebuild.
There’s no rush to win immediately, but the new coach will still guide veterans like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
On Monday's "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," NFL insider Elliotte Friedman said the job needs patience and a focus on young players.
“Whoever gets this job, they’re gonna have patience,” Friedman said. “It’s a rebuild now — Kyle Dubas has said it’s a rebuild, so there’s not going to be immediate pressure to win right away, like some of these other jobs.”
Dubas may hire a first-time or younger coach. A final decision is expected by early June.
