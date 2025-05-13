Insider shares startling details on NHL coaching interest, believes Ex-HC Derek Lalonde, Jeff Halpern & more in mix

The NHL coaching market is active again, with several names getting attention for open positions. In Tuesday's “The Latest,” league insider David Pagnotta said teams have started the interview process. Former coaches like Derek Lalonde and assistants like Jeff Halpern are on the radar.

"This is the time where everybody's starting to interview for different positions," Pagnotta said.

Pagnotta mentioned several former coaches and assistants who are drawing interest. He also talked about the Washington Capitals' assistants.

"We've heard Adam Foote, former assistant with the Vancouver Canucks, getting some attention as well," Pagnotta added. "There is belief around the NHL that both Kirk Muller and Mitch Love... will get some consideration once Washington’s season is done."

Other names Pagnotta included are Bob Boughner, Derek Lalonde, Jeff Blashill and Jeff Halpern.

"Derek Lalonde’s name is starting to float around as well," Pagnotta said. "Blaschel, assistant partner in Tampa, and... We talked about Halpern in the past as well."

Lalonde recently lost his job in Detroit but may get another chance soon. Halpern has worked as an assistant in Tampa Bay and remains a strong candidate.

This is part of a larger trend. Eight coaching jobs opened after the 2024–25 season. Two were filled quickly. Mike Sullivan joined the Rangers after nine years in Pittsburgh, and the Ducks hired Joel Quenneville.

Quenneville’s hiring raised some questions. He brings championship experience but also past controversy. Still, it shows teams prefer experienced coaches. As Pagnotta explained, there are others "generating some interest."

The NHL is known for high coaching turnover. Only three current coaches have been with their teams for five years or more. Jon Cooper has lasted the longest, with over 12 years in Tampa Bay.

Most coaches don’t last even three years. Still, general managers often go back to those with past NHL jobs. That’s why coaches like Lalonde and Halpern are still in the mix.

Friedman points out low pressure in the Penguins' coaching role

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still searching for a new coach after parting ways with Mike Sullivan. Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas has made it clear the team is entering a rebuild.

There’s no rush to win immediately, but the new coach will still guide veterans like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

On Monday's "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," NFL insider Elliotte Friedman said the job needs patience and a focus on young players.

“Whoever gets this job, they’re gonna have patience,” Friedman said. “It’s a rebuild now — Kyle Dubas has said it’s a rebuild, so there’s not going to be immediate pressure to win right away, like some of these other jobs.”

Dubas may hire a first-time or younger coach. A final decision is expected by early June.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

