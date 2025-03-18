The hot topic of goalie interference calls was a key discussion point during day one of the NHL general managers meeting on Monday at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Florida. NHL Insider Chris Johnston provided insight into franchise bosses' current headspace following the debate.

The league presented data showing there have been 105 goaltender interference challenges so far this season - the highest number since 2019. Sixty of those challenges resulted in the call being overturned.

According to Johnston, the NHL wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page regarding the standards for goalie interference given the uptick in challenges this season.

"They called it checking the compass, making sure everyone's headed in a direction that they're comfortable with. And there's a few reasons for this," Johnston said. (0:18 onwards)

"Yes, it's a topic we've revisited, but there are actually more goaltender interference challenges right now this season than there were in years past. And I think everyone's got to be comfortable because the standard could move in time or not.”

The league broke the GMs into four groups, reviewed 55 video clips of interference plays and had each group vote on whether there should have been a penalty. This allowed the league to gather feedback and assess if GMs feel the current approach is correct.

Johnston noted that with just four regular season weeks left and the playoffs on the horizon, the NHL wanted to 'check the compass' and ensure things are headed in the right direction.

Johnston‘s sense from the first day of meetings is that GMs are largely comfortable with the current standards and direction of goalie interference calls.

NHL Situation Room manager Kay Whitmore on goalie interference

Kay Whitmore, one of the four executive managers in the NHL Situation Room, highlighted that goaltender interference challenges have become less frequent over time but teams are winning them more often.

“The coaches have a better understanding of how the rule is applied,” Whitmore said on Monday. (per Sportsnet)

Despite the improvement, Whitmore acknowledged that goaltender interference remains a complex and controversial rule. The judgment calls involved in determining whether a goalie was impeded or prevented from making a save leave room for debate.

Whitmore referred to it as "a convoluted rule to begin with." The unpredictability and inconsistency of some calls continue to frustrate players, coaches and fans alike.

