"Intentional and dirty": NHL fans livid over Andrei Svechnikov's collision into Sergei Bobrovsky's head

Hockey fans were outraged after Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov collided with Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky's head during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred after the whistle in the second period. Svechnikov skated past Florida's crease and made contact with Bobrovsky's head and sending him down the ice. No penalty was called on the play.

Fans took to social media to express their anger over the collision with Sergei Bobrovsky.

"Intentional and dirty. Very lucky he didn’t get penalized there," one fan wrote.

"Should have been five and a game plus suspension," another fan wrote.

Here are some fan reactions.

"Do concussion spotters actually exist? Does anybody know anybody who knows a concussion spotter," one fan wrote.

"@NHLPlayerSafety has already shown they have no issue with headshots to goalies. Play on," another fan wrote.

"All the Panthers fans crying at this as if Bennett didn’t completely run over Stolarz last series. Bob should’ve been pulled by the concussion spotter for this btw," a user commented.

"Notice how nosek is hooking him from his right. That’s really weird that that would slightly push a player off balance to his left right guys," another user wrote.

The Panthers were up 3-1 on the Hurricanes at the end of the second period, thanks to goals from Aaron Ekblad, A.J. Greer, and Carter Verhaeghe.

