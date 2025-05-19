Irate Maple Leafs fan threw beer towards bench, jersey at Mitch Marner during disgraceful Game 7 loss: Report

A Toronto Maple Leafs fan threw a beer toward the team bench during Game 7 of their round 2 series against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, while another tossed a jersey at Mitch Marner. The Maple Leafs lost 6-1 to the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena at home to get eliminated.

NHL insider Luke Fox reported the incident involving Leafs' fans' outpour of emotions on X, calling the scene ugly. Marner had to sidestep the jersey as he skated off to boos from the home crowd.

"A fan threw a beer at the Leafs on the bench. Marner had to sidestep a thrown jersey before skating to the bench on his final shift as he was getting booed. This. Is. Ugly," Fox tweeted.

Despite having a new coach in Craig Berube and a new captain in Auston Matthews, the result was the same: another early playoff exit. So, the reactions from fans were expected. The Leafs had led the series 2-0 before losing four of the next five games.

Toronto hasn't reached the Eastern Conference Final since 2002. Since 2004, the Maple Leafs have only won two playoff series. This year, they beat the Senators in Round 1 but couldn't hold on to their lead against Florida.

Frustration from Maple Leafs' fans has grown, and the jersey toss and beer incident are signs of how upset the home crowd was. The team is now 0-7 in its last seven Game 7 appearances.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews' wasn't happy with another playoff exit

Florida dominated Game 7, with Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen registering a goal and two assists each. Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves as the Panthers outshot the Leafs 18-5 in the second period and never looked back.

Max Domi scored Toronto’s only goal, and their goalie Joseph Woll made 28 saves but allowed six goals. Matthews admitted that the team wasn’t on the same page in the pivotal game.

"I don't know how it really got away from us," Matthews said post-game (via NHL.com). "I think just not on the same page in different areas of the game. ... I just thought we had too many passengers throughout the rest of the game."

Panthers coach Paul Maurice, meanwhile, said that his team is built for tough games like this.

"We talk about Game 7 in training camp," Maurice said following the odominant 6-1 win. "We want to play a style of game that gives us a chance to win tonight. It gave us a chance to win tonight."

The Maple Leafs saw the pressure mount from the second period and never recovered. Florida now faces the Carolina Hurricanes in the next round, with Game 1 set for Tuesday at Lenovo Center, while for Leafs fans, the wait for a deep playoff run continues.

