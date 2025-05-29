Is Alex Ovechkin retiring next season? Insider offers clarity around reported email sent to season ticket holders 

Alex Ovechkin has played 20 seasons in the NHL, and at his age and with his lengthy and illustrious career, every season could easily be his last at this stage. Retirement would not be a surprise in the slightest.

For now, Ovechkin is not walking away. However, he might be soon. A report surfaced on Thursday that detailed as much. According to the report, an email sent out to season-ticket holders intimated that Ovechkin's next season would be his farewell tour.

The email plainly said, "October - the start of Washington Capitals hockey and Ovechkin's final season NHL." However, hockey insider Sammi Silber reached out to the Caps and confirmed that this was not meant to be included:

"Just confirmed with the Capitals that the email regarding this being Alex Ovechkin’s final NHL season is not accurate."

Ovechkin has not decided on retirement yet, and it doesn't look like 2025-26 will be his last run. GM Brian MacLellan has even discussed the possibility of an extension for the veteran, so everything's on the table right now.

The Capitals too later confirmed that no decision had been made on Alex Ovechkin’s future following the 2025-26 NHL season.

Alex Ovechkin once alluded to retirement plan

In February, Alex Ovechkin was asked about retirement. As a 39-year-old hockey player, those questions are not uncommon, and that one won't be the last. He said that he's not necessarily thinking about it yet.

Alex Ovechkin may not be retiring yet (Imagn)

Via Russian Machine Never Breaks, Alexander Ovechkin said:

“Still enjoy it. As soon as I’m not going to enjoy it, it’s probably not right for me to stay here and play the game the way I wanted to play.”

He was then asked if he might retire when his contract ends. That would make for a clean exit, and he said that he might do that. It would save the Capitals some money and logistical issues.

Ovechkin's contract ends after the 2025-26 season, which may be why the email said it would be his final season. That was at one point a possibility for the longtime winger, but the NHL superstar may not have made up his mind.

He can always just sign one-year contracts endlessly until he decides he's ready to do something else after the NHL, be it coaching, media, or something else.

