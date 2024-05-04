Toronto Maple Leafs fans can breathe a sigh of relief as star center Auston Matthews is set to return for their crucial Game 7 clash against the Boston Bruins.

After missing the last couple of fixtures due to an undislosed illness or injury, Matthews is set to play, which is a big improvement of the team's offensive capabilities.

Spotted taking part in warmups, it is now confirmed that Matthews will be starting Game 7 agains the Bruins.

Matthews reached TD Garden among the first group of players on Saturday evening before Game 7 as reported by Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Although Keffe earlier commented on Auston Mattews' availability mentioning that they will proceed as they have been previously.

“As of right now, we’re proceeding as we’ve been,” Keefe said.

As pointed out by NHL insider Chris Johnston earlier, all signs indicated towards him getting ready to start today:

"It sounds like Auston Matthews is a good bet to return to the #leafs lineup for Game 7 tonight in Boston." Chris Johnston tweeted,

Matthews' absence was keenly felt in the previous games, as the Maple Leafs managed to secure victories but struggled to generate scoring opportunities consistently.

With his return, the team gains back its top scorer from the regular season, who notched an impressive 69 regular season goals and claimed the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.

Maple Leafs’ fans will see hope Matthews can help elevate their game to get across the line and secure a berth in the second round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.