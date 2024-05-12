Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand will be sidelined for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers due to an upper-body injury. Jim Montgomery, the team's head coach, provided the update, and The Athletic's American sports journalist Michael Russo shared the news on X.

"Montgomery confirms Marchand is out tonight. He hopes that galvanizes the Bruins tonight," Michael Russo tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Marchand got injured during Game 3 after colliding with Florida's Sam Bennett. Despite the collision, Bennett did not see any supplemental discipline for the incident. Marchand will be out of the lineup for at least one crucial contest in the playoff series.

Given his stellar performance throughout the postseason, Marchand's absence is a huge blow to the Bruins. In 10 outings, he tallied three goals and 10 points.

With Marchand sidelined, the Bruins will likely turn to Danton Heinen as a potential replacement in the lineup. Dealing with an undisclosed issue, he could fill the void left by Marchand's absence.

The team is ready to step up in Brad Marchand's absence

Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand was absent from the Bruins' Saturday practice at Warrior Ice Arena. He sustained an upper-body injury after colliding with Sam Bennett during Game 3 against the Panthers. Jim Montgomery, the team's coach, had said earlier that Marchand was day-to-day.

“In real time, I gotta be honest, my eyes weren’t on there; the puck had left that area, so my eyes weren’t on the exact play,” Montgomery said, clarifying the hit from Bennett.

“But having seen it, there’s a history there with Bennett. Good, hard player. But there’s clearly evidence of what went on. People can say it wasn’t intentional, but we have our view of it.”

Bruins center Charlie Coyle emphasized the team's need to step up collectively, citing an example of Toronto.

"You never want to see someone go down and not be able to come back, especially a guy who’s your leader and your best player," said Coyle.

“You see Toronto do that against us earlier with [Auston] Matthews out, they come together and throw together a couple good games without him. It’s just an opportunity for us. I think you’ll see guys take on more responsibility and opportunity and rise to that occasion. "

Coyle and alternate captain Charlie McAvoy stressed the importance of teamwork and filling the leadership gap left by Marchand's absence.