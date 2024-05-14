Is Brad Marchand playing tonight against Panthers? Bruins star's injury status for Game 5 revealed

Boston Bruins fans hoping for a miraculous return of their captain, Brad Marchand, in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers are in for disappointment. Despite Marchand's appearance at morning skate on Tuesday, hopes were dashed as Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that the star forward would not be taking the ice.

The disappointing news was shared by Sportsnet on X (formerly Twitter), which reported:

"Brad Marchand has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Panthers."

Expand Tweet

The absence of Marchand adds further challenges to an already daunting situation for the Bruins. The Bruins are behind 3-1 in the series and are on the verge of elimination. With their backs against the wall, the team was hoping Marchand's return would help their chances.

Brad Marchand's injury, sustained in Game 3 after a hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett, has kept him sidelined. While the hit initially appeared innocuous, subsequent angles revealed a concerning image: Bennett seemingly punching Marchand in the head upon contact.

Despite the apparent severity of the incident, no penalty was called during the game, and neither Bennett nor Marchand faced supplemental discipline for the play.

Fans eager to witness the pivotal matchup can tune in at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+, where the Bruins will aim to force a Game 6 showdown.

Boston Bruins lost game 4 and trail 3-1 in Brad Marchand's absence

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Florida Panthers surged to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Sam Bennett's controversial shove to Charlie Coyle drew attention, leading to a tied game before Aleksander Barkov's decisive goal.

Bennett defended his actions:

"I’m putting that puck in before Swayman’s going to be able to get over there, whether Coyle was on him or not."

Barkov's goal was hailed as another example of his brilliance by Bennett:

"For anyone else, that’s a career highlight goal. And for him, it’s just another day in the office."

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman voiced frustration:

"The fact is that my own player was pushed into me by theirs and I couldn’t play my position."

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery expressed discontent with the officials' decision:

"That’s the explanation I got."

The Bruins, missing key player Brad Marchand due to injury, face a tough task ahead, needing three straight wins to stay alive in the playoffs. Despite an early 2-0 lead, the Bruins couldn't hold off the Panthers' relentless offensive pressure.