Is Brad Marchand playing tonight against Utah? Panthers HC Paul Maurice gives big update on star winger’s Florida debut

Former Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand will make his long-awaited Florida Panthers debut on Friday night against the Utah Hockey Club. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice had been hinting at Friday night's game as a possible return for Marchand, and during his media availability this morning, he confirmed that he expects him to play.

Ad

The veteran winger has been sidelined since March 1 with an upper-body injury. He suffered the injury taking a hit from Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph in the first period of a 3-2 Bruins win in Pittsburgh.

Panthers reporter Jameson Olive shared the news Maurice shared on X (formerly Twitter).

"We expect him to play tonight," Maurice said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Exciting news for Panthers fans and NHL fans to see Brad Marchand suit up as a Florida Panther for the first time.

Marchand was dealt from Boston to Florida in exchange for a conditional 2027 second-round draft pick on trade deadline day. That pick will become a 2027 or 2028 first-round draft pick should the Panthers win two rounds in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Marchand plays in at least 50 percent of those games.

Ad

The former Bruins captain is a pending UFA in the final season of an eight-year, $49 million contract signed back in 2016. It will be fascinating to see how his stint in Florida goes and whether he'll hit the open market as a free agent on July 1.

Brad Marchand is expected to start on the second line

Brad Marchand has been practicing as the second-line right-winger for Paul Maurice and the Panthers.

Ad

The 36-year-old will form a trio alongside center Sam Bennett and left-winger Mackie Samoskevich. Marchand and Bennett will look to rekindle the chemistry they built as linemates for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. It remains to be seen whether he'll see time on the number one power play unit.

In year 16, Marchand is still going strong having produced 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) through 61 games thus far on the campaign. He'll look to add to those totals in the final 11 regular-season games on the Panthers' schedule.

Marchand will make his Florida Panthers debut on Friday night against the Utah Hockey Club. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama