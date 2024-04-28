Is Brenden Dillon playing tonight ? Insider provides updates on Jets defenseman's availability for Game 4

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon will be sidelined for Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche after sustaining a hand injury in the previous match.

The incident occurred during a scuffle after Friday's 6-2 loss, with Dillon reportedly suffering a deep cut to his hand from a skate.

NHL insider Tracey Myers shared the update on X that Dillon will likely be out for the upcoming game.

"Brenden Dillon OUT today. Bowness said they're hoping he's back Tuesday. Said if it was up to Dillon, he'd play but they'll wait. Logan Stanley in for Dillon," Myers tweeted.

Jets head coach Bowness acknowledged Dillon's desire to play but emphasized the importance of allowing him time to recover fully. The team is relieved that the injury wasn't as severe as initially feared and considers Dillon's status as day-to-day.

The severity of the injury was evident from the blood on the ice and the jersey of Avalanche forward Brandon Duhaime. Fortunately, medical assessments revealed no major damage to Dillon's hand, although he did require stitches.

Logan Stanley will step into the lineup In his absence for Game 4.

Dillon has eight goals and 12 assists in 77 games for the Jets. He will be missed in the playoffs, where he had three assists in three games against the Colorado Avalanche.

The game in which Brenden Dillon sustained the injury

Game 3 of the first-round playoff series saw the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Winnipeg Jets. the Avalanche were losing but staged a remarkable comeback in the third period, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to secure a 6-2 victory.

Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored power-play goals during a five-goal outburst in the final frame. Alexandar Georgiev stood strong in goal for the Avalanche, stopping 22 shots and giving his team a 2-1 series lead.

The Avalanche capitalized on opportunities, particularly after a double-minor penalty to Jets' Gabriel Vilardi, who injured Devon Toews with a high stick. Toews returned to score an empty-netter after sustaining a facial injury.

Casey Mittelstadt contributed with three assists, while Connor Hellebuyck struggled in the Jets' net, conceding 15 goals in the series. The Jets' discipline waned in the third period, leading to multiple penalties and ultimately derailing their momentum.

The Avalanche's Zach Parise scored the opening goal, breaking a trend where the team scoring first hadn't won in the series. Alexandar Georgiev's strong performance in goal earned him chants from the home crowd.

Both teams made defensive adjustments. The Jets brought in Nate Schmidt and the Avalanche welcomed back Samuel Girard from concussion protocol, who contributed with an assist in his return.