Is Connor Bedard going to represent Team Canada at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off?

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is one of the brightest young stars in hockey. The former first-overall pick was tabbed as a generational prospect. He's had a bit of a disappointing sophomore season, but he's still a top player with 49 points in 55 games for an otherwise lackluster team.

He is also Canadian, which means he could be a key piece of the 4 Nations Face-Off roster. But was Bedard included in the team? The young player was left off the roster. It only allows for 13 forwards, and Bedard didn't make the cut.

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and others took the spots that could've gone to the second-year player. Unless there's an injury to the frontline, Bedard will get to rest over the NHL All-Star break.

Teuvo Teräväinen is the only Chicago Blackhawks player in the 4 Nations Face-Off without Bedard involved. He is competing for his home country of Finland.

Canada general manager Don Sweeney explained the Bedard decision (via The Athletic):

“The world championships he went through last year. Going through the second time around the league now, so to speak — in your second year, there’s some challenges associated with that. I think he’s living and breathing it right now, and it’s only going to help him to continue to build his resume, and we’re excited about that.”

The team management ultimately deemed that Bedard wasn't quite ready to play for Team Canada at this stage yet.

Team Canada coach addresses Connor Bedard being left off

Connor Bedard is only in his second year in the NHL, something that ultimately hampered his chances of getting into the 4 Nations Face-Off. Canada, led by Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper, valued experience.

Connor Bedard didn't make the 4 Nations team (Imagn)

Cooper said via The Athletic:

“If you’re not checking all of the boxes and looking at the situations players have been in in the past then you’re not doing a proper job. You can’t put a price tag on experience. I truly believe this is a tournament where you’re basically playing three Game 7s, and there’s no real margin for error. You have to win these games to be able to put yourself in a position to get to the final.”

GM Don Sweeney noted that Bedard and other young players will give them "tough decisions to make" in the future, and he believes the next generation of players will be special for Canada. That includes Bedard.

