Is Connor McDavid playing tomorrow against Kraken? Oilers decide on captain's availability following lower-body injury

Connor McDavid will not play against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The Oilers announced he will have an MRI on Friday. McDavid injured his lower body during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Ad

He played six shifts in the second period, with his last shift lasting 18 seconds. He spoke with the team's athletic therapist but did not return for the third period.

McDavid is on a 13-game point streak with four goals and 15 assists. He has 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists) in 63 games. He is fourth in the NHL scoring race.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

McDavid has already missed six games this season. He was out for three games in October with an ankle injury. He also missed three games in January due to a suspension. With McDavid out, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will likely move to the first-line center position. The team may also adjust the power-play unit.

The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with a 40-24-5 record. They are three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ad

Connor McDavid could also miss games against the Dallas Stars and a Kraken rematch next week. They will then play against the Calgary Flames on March 29. The team will need to adjust without its captain as the fans hope for his quick recovery.

Connor McDavid got injured in forward Leon Draisaitl's absence, who will also be absent on Saturday

Apart from captain Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers will also miss forward Leon Draisaitl against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Draisaitl has an undisclosed injury and will miss his second straight game.

Ad

He suffered the injury during the Oilers' 7-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. He did not join the team’s optional practice on Friday.

Draisaitl has 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists) in 68 games this season. He is second in the NHL scoring race, four points behind Nathan MacKinnon. His 18-game point streak ended in the win against Utah.

The Oilers expect Draisaitl to be out for up to a week. He could also miss games against the Dallas Stars and Kraken next week. With Draisaitl out, the Oilers will likely move Adam Henrique into top-six roles.

Other Oilers players missing from the lineup include John Klingberg (undisclosed) and Stuart Skinner (concussion), both day-to-day. Alec Regula (knee) is on injured reserve and out until at least Wednesday. Forward Evander Kane (knee) is also on injured reserve and expected to return no earlier than April 18. Kane has been absent from the lineup since last year's Stanley Cup finals campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama