Is Connor McDavid playing tonight against Canucks? Kris Knoblauch updates on Oilers star's availability

Edmonton Oilers fans were eagerly awaiting news about Connor McDavid's availability for the game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

However, the latest update from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says that McDavid will not be hitting the ice due to a lower-body injury. Friedman tweeted:

"EDM coach Kris Knoblauch says Connor McDavid will not play tonight vs VCR"

It marks Connor McDavid's third consecutive missed game as he continues to nurse the nagging issue. Despite participating in Saturday's optional morning skate, the star forward has been ruled out by Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch.

McDavid's absence has been felt keenly by the Oilers, especially after his impressive season stats of 31 goals, 99 assists and 258 shots on net across 74 games.

Missing one of the league's top-notch talents, the Oilers lost to Arizona, who are considered one of the weakest teams this season. Speaking to the media in Edmonton, McDavid expressed his frustration at missing games:

"I never want to miss games, I really don't. It's frustrating," McDavid said. "At the end of the day we're after bigger things here. Everyone being healthy is priority No. 1."

He remains confident that the injury won't hinder him when the postseason begins. The game against the Canucks holds importance for the Oilers, as they vie for the Pacific Division top spot and the coveted home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

For fans eager to catch the action, the Oilers-Canucks game will be broadcast at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Connor McDavid and Oilers lost 3-2 to Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes secured a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in overtime. Matias Maccelli's decisive goal 1:35 into overtime sealed the win for the Coyotes, marking their fourth victory in five games.

Coach Andre Tourigny praised his team's resilience:

"I think we played rock solid. ... our goalie made some good saves. ... I’m really impressed by the boys."

Josh Doan and Logan Cooley contributed with a goal each for the Coyotes, while Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves to anchor their defense.

Despite missing Connor McDavid due to injury, the Oilers tied the game twice, with goals from Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse. However, they fell short in overtime. Henrique expressed disappointment at not securing the extra point:

"We still had opportunities to score but couldn’t find a way to get the lead."

The game snapped a three-game winning streak for the Oilers.