Is Edmonton Oilers' 2023/24 winning streak the longest in NHL history? History beckons for storied franchise

The Edmonton Oilers are close to inking their name in NHL history as they prepare to face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. A victory would see the Oilers match the longest winning streak in league history at 17 games, a feat previously achieved by the 1992–93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here are Oiler's Top 5 win streaks so far:

Oilers, 2023–24, 16 wins, 12/21/2023–01/27/2024 (Active) Oilers, 2000-01, 9 wins, 02/20/2001 - 03/13/2001 Oilers, 2022–23, 9 wins, 03/27/2023–04/13/2023 Oilers, 1983-84, 8 wins, 10/29/1983–11/12/1983 Oilers, 1983-84, 8 wins, 12/26/1983 - 01/11/1984

The Oilers (29-15-1) have embarked on a never-before-seen run so far during 2024, with their last loss on December 20th. Since November 26, they've won 24 of their last 27 games.

Despite a sluggish start to the season, the Oilers now find themselves in third place in the Pacific Division, below the second-placed Golden Knights (29-15-6).

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, reflecting on the team's remarkable run, said:

"It's special. It takes a lot of good efforts and a lot of good games to get to that number. We have been a bit sloppy the last three games but have obviously had some individual performances that have gotten us the wins. You need that sometimes too. It's been a great stretch for us."

Edmonton Oilers and captain Connor McDavid are set to make history

Captain Connor McDavid has been instrumental in the Edmonton Oilers' success, notching nine goals and 26 points during the win streak. It includes his recent three points against the Blackhawks and four points against the Predators. Alongside him, Draisaitl has contributed 10 goals and 23 points, while Zach Hyman leads the team in scoring with 12 goals over the past 16 games.

In goal, Stuart Skinner has played a crucial role, boasting a 12-0-0 record with an impressive .950 save percentage and a 1.41 goals-against average. He has surpassed Grant Fuhr's club record with 12 consecutive wins.

As the Oilers gear up to face the Golden Knights, McDavid said:

"It should be fun. We obviously owe Vegas a good game in their building, and it's a fun building to play in. We love playing there."

Edmonton Oilers' coach Kris Knoblauch said:

"We know about the streak only because [the media] have talked about it. Honestly, we don't talk about it in the room. We take it one game at a time and we're worried about who our next opponent is."

It remains to be seen if the Oilers can get one more win to tie the longest streak in league history but they will be up against a fierce competitor in the Golden Knights.